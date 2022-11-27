Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Player Takes Clear Shot At Former Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer
Week 12 was a memorable one for head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Entrenched as underdogs to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville overcame a fourth quarter 19-10 deficit to spring the dramatic upset. Jags veteran safety Andrew Wingard spoke after the game, ...
thecomeback.com
Jaguars player absolutely blasts Urban Meyer
It’s been almost a year since Urban Meyer was fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after a series of controversies, but it appears that some of the Jacksonville players aren’t quite done taking shots at their former coach. Following Sunday afternoon’s win over the Baltimore...
A Jaguars safety took a beautiful shot at Urban Meyer while praising Trevor Lawrence and fans loved it
What a difference a year makes. This time last season the Jaguars were still being coached by Urban Meyer, who is one of the worst coaches in NFL history, and everything was bad for a team that had recently drafted a surefire franchise QB in Trevor Lawrence. Meyer, of course,...
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson throws for 254 yards, one TD vs. Jaguars
Lamar Jackson completed 16 of his 32 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 rushes for 89 yards and a lost fumble in a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Week 12. Jackson did not have a good day passing, completing just 50% of his passes for a season-low in that department. His fumble was a costly one as it came in Jacksonville territory late in the fourth quarter. Jackson should have had a bigger afternoon but Mark Andrews dropped a would-be touchdown. It has been slow going for the explosive quarterback of late as he has just seven passing touchdowns over his past eight contests. Jackson will be on the QB1 radar in a tough home matchup against the Broncos in Week 13.
🏈 NFL: Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh improved to 4-7 and won its eighth straight over Indianapolis, which fell to 4-7-1. Matt Ryan drove the Colts in position for a tying score but Indy stalled in Pittsburgh territory and didn't call its first timeout until a fourth-down play with 30 seconds left. Ryan threw incomplete and that was it.
By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 12 win over the Ravens?
Progress takes time and the Jaguars showed plenty of that in their 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The team demonstrated a type of finish they hadn't for most of the season. Everything appeared to come together — finally. Of course, there's still plenty of improvement...
NFL Week 12: Najee Harris, Taylor Heinicke and more fashionable arrivals
Week 12 of the NFL season is in full effect -- and so are the fashionable pregame fits.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Lions are a 1-point favorite in the game. The Arizona Republic: Lions...
Comments / 0