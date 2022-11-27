Read full article on original website
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
thelocalne.ws
Memory Tree lit for the season
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas after the Memorial Tree lights were switched on last night. The in-person ceremony returned this year after a Covid-enforced absence and it marked the 21st year the event has been held. The tree is decorated with 375 stars remembering a loved...
thelocalne.ws
Jingle Bell Walk — and Santa — to connect all ages this holiday season
IPSWICH — As is his wont, Santa Claus is coming to town. In addition to his usual overnight gig Christmas Eve, the bearded one will drop by Ipswich on December 10. On that day, he will take part in the annual Jingle Bell Walk organized by Ipswich High School’s Interact Club.
A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.
"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log November 21 to 27, 2022
5:40 a.m. Disturbance at Dunkin Donuts in Lords Square. 8:22 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Turkey Shore Road and Labor In Vain Road. 8:58 a.m. Fire department called out to Sunset Drive. Please Support Local Advertisers. 10:32 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Topsfield Road. 11:30 a.m. Fire department called out to...
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: OUI that wasn’t
At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a fender-bender was reported at Lord’s Square. Around the same time, a child was reported missing at Bialek Park. However, an officer radioed around 15 minutes later that the child was back home. On Thursday at around 1:25 p.m., a call came...
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
Lindsey’s Owner Explains ‘Harsh Reality’ Behind Closure of Beloved Wareham Restaurant
After one of the most trying days of her life, Cheri Lindsey joined Michael and Maddie Tuesday morning to talk more in-depth about why her iconic Wareham restaurant closed so abruptly Monday. She told us the biggest problem at Lindsey's Family Restaurant, by far, was staffing. She simply didn't have...
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
liveboston617.org
Breaking: MBTA Transit Police Investigate Suspicious Pressure Cooker At Davis Square Station
Earlier today, November 30, 2022, at approximately 13:30 hours, Police Officers from the MBTA Transit Police responded to a call for a suspicious object at the Davis Square Station in Somerville. When MBTA officers arrived at the station, they immediately located the ‘suspicious device’ which appeared to be a type...
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School
GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
spectrumnews1.com
Fire at Casella facility in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Mass. - A fire at the Casella waste transfer station in Auburn is under investigation. Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Auburn Fire Department said trash caught fire in one of the compacting units in the main trash room. Firefighters said a building like this...
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
WCVB
Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge
The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH
TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date. Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
