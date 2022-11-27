ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memory Tree lit for the season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas after the Memorial Tree lights were switched on last night. The in-person ceremony returned this year after a Covid-enforced absence and it marked the 21st year the event has been held. The tree is decorated with 375 stars remembering a loved...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log November 21 to 27, 2022

5:40 a.m. Disturbance at Dunkin Donuts in Lords Square. 8:22 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Turkey Shore Road and Labor In Vain Road. 8:58 a.m. Fire department called out to Sunset Drive. Please Support Local Advertisers. 10:32 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Topsfield Road. 11:30 a.m. Fire department called out to...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: OUI that wasn’t

At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a fender-bender was reported at Lord’s Square. Around the same time, a child was reported missing at Bialek Park. However, an officer radioed around 15 minutes later that the child was back home. On Thursday at around 1:25 p.m., a call came...
HAMILTON, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School

GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
spectrumnews1.com

Fire at Casella facility in Auburn under investigation

AUBURN, Mass. - A fire at the Casella waste transfer station in Auburn is under investigation. Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Auburn Fire Department said trash caught fire in one of the compacting units in the main trash room. Firefighters said a building like this...
AUBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
WCVB

Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge

The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH

TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date.  Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
MILFORD, NH

