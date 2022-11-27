ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital

CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing car

CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.  York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.  The suspect is described as a tall, […]
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting memorial

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY’s Drone 10 flew above the memorial for the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Six people were fatally shot on Tuesday, November 22, at the store off Battlefield Blvd. Read the latest updates and get links to donate to the survivors and...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man injured following shooting on E 20th St in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Deputy US Marshal arrested at Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center

FRANKLIN, Va. — A deputy with the US Marshals Service is facing charges after police say he caused a disruption at a hospital in Franklin over the weekend. The Franklin Police Department says officers were called to the Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 for reports of a disturbance and a person with a gun.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB

CHESAPEAKE, VA

