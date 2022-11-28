Best Cyber Monday Keyboard Deals: Wireless, Mechanical and Gaming

It’s always a great time to buy a keyboard — but it’s an especially good time to buy one right now. During the Cyber Monday deals season, there are excellent deals. Your keyboard is the primary way you interact with your PC, so upgrading is one of the most dramatic improvements you can make to your computer for (relatively) cheap.

Of course, there are tons of choices, including deals on both wireless and wired keyboards, along with mechanical keyboards that cater to gamers and those that are made for typists. If you’re a gamer, you’re probably looking for a low-latency 2.4-GHz wireless or wired keyboard that has speedy switches and is small enough to give you room to move your mouse. Recently, we’ve seen some of the of best gaming keyboards employ optical switches, which are not quite as satisfying to type on as mechanical switches, but are extremely fast and can be highly customizable. Oh, and per-key RGB usually doesn’t hurt.

If you’re an avid typist, you’re probably looking for a solidly-built mechanical keyboard with tactile or clicky switches — something you’ll enjoy typing on. If you switch among multiple computers, you'll want to find a Cyber Monday deal on a wireless mechanical keyboard that supports multiple Bluetooth profiles.

Your keyboard comfort, overall will have a lot to do with the type of switches it uses. However, if your keyboard has hot-swappable switches, you can drop in new switches to change the feel. And, of course, you can usually swap your keycaps as well for a different look and feel.

Below, we're tracking the very best Cyber Monday deals on wireless keyboards, gaming keyboards, mechanical keyboards and accessories such as switches and keycaps.

Mini Gaming Keyboards on Sale

Corsair K65 Mini Gaming Keyboard: now $69 at Best Buy (was $109)

A great gaming keyboard doesn’t need to be huge; in fact, some of the best gaming keyboards are tiny. Ultra-compact gaming keyboards can be pretty powerful — they have to be, to make a limited 60 or 65 percent layout viable for gaming — and they’re often pricier than they look.



But several are on sale this week, including the Corsair K65 RGB Mini Gaming Keyboard for just $69 (was $109) at both Best Buy and Amazon . Best Buy has the K65 in both black and white with Cherry MX Speed linear mechanical switches, while Amazon only has it in black (but with either Cherry MX Speed or Cherry MX Red switches).



The Corsair K65 RGB Mini is a wired (detachable, USB-C) 60 percent keyboard with a tiny footprint — 11.6 inches (294mm) long by 4.14 inches (105mm) deep, and 1.74 inches (44mm) thick. It weighs 1.3 pounds (590g) and has a polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz. Like other ultra-compact gaming keyboards, the K65 is highly customizable — almost all of its keys can be programmed with second-layer functionality, and the keyboard has 8MB of onboard storage (enough for 50+ profiles).

Razer Huntsman Mini: now $69 at Amazon (was $119)



The Razer Huntsman Mini is also currently on sale at a number of retailers, including Amazon , Best Buy , and Newegg . You can pick up this keyboard in black or white colorways, with Razer’s Clicky Optical switches for $69 (was $119) or with Razer’s Linear Optical switches for $79 (was $129).



The Huntsman Mini is a wired (detachable, USB-C) 60 percent keyboard with an aluminum top plate and double-shot PBT keycaps. It’s 11.6 inches (295mm) long, 4 inches (102mm) deep, and 1.3 inches (33mm) thick, and weighs 1.15 pounds (522g). It’s also highly customizable, with a fully-programmable second layer (Razer HyperShift), onboard memory (up to 5 profiles), and attractive, bleed-free, per-key RGB.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60: now $59 at Amazon (was $82)

One of the best 60 percent gaming keyboards on the market, the HyperX Alloy Origins takes up very little space while offer great build quality and smooth, linear switches.

We reviewed the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 back in 2021 and appreciated its compact dimensions and great looks. The keyboard weighs a mere 1.6 pounds and measures 11.5 x 4 x 1.5 inches. It's available with both HyperX red linear switches, which we tested with, or HyperX Aqua tactile switches.

Cooler Master SK620 White Mechanical Keyboard Falls to $44

Cooler Master SK620 White Mechanical Keyboard: now $44 at Amazon ( was $90)

This gaming keyboard from Cooler Master features white keys with RGB backlighting. It has a small, 60% form factor and features a brushed aluminum top plate. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this keyboard since it first released.

The offer applies to the edition with low-profile red switches. It's a wired keyboard that comes with a braided USB-C to USB-A cable. Users can program custom macros and as well as lighting effects. When we reviewed this keyboard, we appreciated its performance and customization options but the layout can be a bit strange to get used to if you aren't familiar with the form factor.

HyperX Keyboards on Sale for $52 to $69

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 (Red): now $59 at Amazon (was $99)

(was $99) HyperX Alloy Origins 60 (Aqua): now $69 (was $99)

Looking for a new keyboard? All three sizes of HyperX’s Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboards are currently on sale for just between $52 and $69 — that’s right, you can grab an ultra-compact 60 percent keyboard, a slightly-less compact TKL keyboard, or a full-size keyboard for that price.





The HyperX Alloy Origins line is solidly constructed: the keyboards feature plastic chassis with aluminum top plates, and detachable, braided USB-C cables. The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 comes with double-shot PBT keycaps, while the TKL and full-size keyboards come in both ABS and PBT models — both versions are currently on sale. T

The sale models feature HyperX's linear red mechanical switches, but you can also pick up versions with HyperX's tactile aqua or clicky blue switches for slightly more.





HyperX Alloy Origins Full Size (Red): now $59 at Amazon (was $109)

(was $109) HyperX Alloy Origins Full Size (Blue): now $69 at HP (was $109)



Read our full review of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 here and our full review of the HyperX Alloy Origins full-size keyboard here .

Roccat Vulcan II Mini 65% Keyboard - 20% Off

Roccat Vulcan II Mini 65% Keyboard: now $119 at Amazon (was $149)



Roccat's Vulcan II Mini keyboard was just released in September, but it's already on sale for Cyber Monday. You can pick up this compact, 65 percent wired keyboard in either white or black for just $119 at Amazon and Best Buy — 20% off its listing price of $149.



The Vulcan II Mini features a 65 percent layout: it's small but it still has arrow keys and a handful of navigation keys, so it's not quite as much of a sacrifice as a 60 percent keyboard. It comes with Roccat's Titan II optical red (linear) switches, with bright per-key RGB and a handful of unique dual-LED switches. This keyboard is definitely all about the lighting, and it ships with thin, switch-exposing keycaps and Roccat's attractive "organic" Aimo lighting experience. It's wired, and it comes with a detachable braided USB-C cable.



While linear optical switches don't make for the most satisfying typing experience, the Vulcan II Mini offered a better typing experience than I expected. The keycaps are a bit too light and slippery, but the keyboard is compatible with third-party keycaps should you want to switch them out. This keyboard is for gaming, anyway, and it's an excellent keyboard for that — thanks to the speediness of optical switches and the two full layers of programmability. The only real drawback is Roccat's convoluted peripheral software, but with onboard memory for up to five profiles, let's hope you only have to work your way through that mess once or twice.



Logitech G Pro League of Legends Keyboard $59

Logitech G Pro LoL Keyboard: now $59 at GameStop (was $129)



The Logitech G Pro League of Legends wired mechanical gaming keyboard is also on sale for just $59 right now — 54% off of its listed price of $129. This TKL keyboard is the same slate blue as the League of Legends mouse, with gold detailing and “League of Legends” stamped across the top.



The regular G Pro keyboard is currently on sale at Amazon for $84 , which is still a decent discount of 35% off the listed price. The lowest we’ve seen the regular version go recently is $78, so the League of Legends edition is still 24% cheaper.



The G Pro League of Legends wired mechanical gaming keyboard comes with Logitech GX Brown (tactile) switches and features a detachable micro USB cable for convenience. It has RGB backlighting and 12 programmable F-keys, which can be programmed using Logitech’s G HUB software.

These Discounted Keycaps Could Change the Way You Type

Hyekit Custom SA, Doubleshot Keycaps: now $41 at Amazon (was $47)

When you're shopping for a keyboard, you probably think about the layout, the connectivity, the size and hopefully the switches. But keycaps can have a huge impact not only on how your keyboard looks but how it feels.

To be fair, most keyboards use keycaps that are designed to be blingy rather than classy or functional. However, you can change your whole typing and gaming experience by upgrading with a new nice of aftermarket keycaps.

A few months ago, a couple of us bought Hyekit's doubleshot SA profile keycaps and we've been very happy with not only their sleek aesthetics, but also how they feel while we're typing all day. Now, Amazon has the Hyekit SA keycaps in your choice of five different colorways for just $41 .

Hyekit's keycaps will work on any keyboard that uses Cherry MX-style switches (not necessarily Cherry branded), which is almost every mechanical keyboard on the market.

They use the SA profile which reminds us of old-school terminal keyboards. The SA shape is taller than the standard OEM or Cherry-style caps that most keyboards come with and has a spherical indentation in the top of each key that makes it really pleasant to rest your fingers on and easy to feel one's way around the letters.

The Hyekit keycaps are made from ABS and feature double-shot molding. They have very nice, all caps legends. Each kit comes with 170 caps, which include different spacebar and Enter key sizes, along with a slew of special key caps with custom legends such as a rocket ship and a robot arm.

You can get them in the Circus (pastels), Dusk (gray and yellow), Top Gun (blue and gray), Yellow Screen (black, gray and orange) and Godzilla (bluish green and teal) colorways. I love my Godzilla set as it not only makes my keyboard look so much more attractive, but it takes my entire computing experience to the next level.

I love the tallness of the keys and the spherical shape of the tops and the way they make a pleasant thock sound when I hit them. I feel like an old-school hacker with these keycaps and I enjoy typing more than ever with them in place. When I have to go into the office and use a keyboard with different caps, I feel like I'm missing something.

Highlights from Drop's Cyber Monday Sale

Keydous NJ80 Wireless RGB Keyboard: now $159 (was $299)

(was $299) Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard: now $99 (was $149)

(was $149) Drop Artifact Bloom Keycap Set in Glow: now $35 (was $50)

(was $50) Drop Holy Panda X Mechanical Switches: now $19/35 (was $35/35)



Drop’s Cyber Monday sale includes everything from switches and artisan keycaps to fully-built keyboard kits — there’s something for everyone, no matter how invested you are in the keyboard enthusiast community.



The Drop exclusive Keydous NJ80 is an 80-key 75 percent wireless keyboard with both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, a rigid solid steel plate, hot-swappable switch sockets, and a macro control wheel. It comes with Drop’s Holy Panda X switches ( also on sale ) and Drop’s Artifact Bloom keycaps in ocean wave ( also on sale ).





You can pick up Drop’s colorful Prism keyboard, which features the aluminum body of the Drop ENTR keyboard, for just $99 right now . The Prism keyboard comes with Gateron Yellow switches and Drop’s Artifact Bloom keycaps in Rainbow. It has a white and silver body and white backlighting for extra glow.





For those who like pretty lights, the Glow keycap set is perfect — these keycaps have dark sides (with shine-through legends) and opaque tops, so you can see your keyboard’s per-key RGB. These keycaps are made of ABS material and have an OEM profile, and are compatible with Cherry MX switches and clones. The kit, which comes with 129 keycaps, is currently on sale for $35 .





The second iteration of Drop’s Holy Panda switches, the Gateron-produced Holy Panda X’s are MX-compatible tactile switches with a spring weight of 60g. They come in both 3-pin and 5-pin options, and are currently on sale for $19 for 35. The Holy Panda X Clear switches are also on sale, for $29/35 .