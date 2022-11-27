Read full article on original website
Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view has been sentenced to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Fifty-four-year-old Hadley Palmer of Greenwich, was sentenced Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court. Her lawyer, Michael Meehan, called the sentence just and said Palmer has taken responsibility for her actions. Judge John Blawie earlier this year sealed Palmer’s case file over objections by The Associated Press. He ruled that the privacy interests of the victims outweighed the public’s interest in open courts.
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York-based Center for Jewish History is launching a project offering DNA testing kits for free to Holocaust survivors and their children. It's an effort to help possibly find family connections torn apart in World War II. Genealogists say the advent of DNA technology has opened up a new world of possibilities in addition to the paper trails and archives that exist. The center had allocated an initial $15,000 for the DNA kits in this initial pilot effort, which would cover about 500 of them. It says efforts could be ramped up further if there is enough interest.
