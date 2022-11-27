Military family is reunited for the holidays

Alessandra Garcia and Rick Garcia have a son named Richard.

Richard has been serving in the Coast Guard for 11 years, far away from home, missing quality time during the holidays. This year all that has changed.

“This is my first time having an assignment or duty station here in Texas,” said Richard Garcia.

Richard is happy to be closer to home. It’s over 200 miles away, in Houston but he said he’ll take that over other circumstances

“I think I had Christmas off last year but, I was all the way out in Guam. I was 16 hours ahead,” he said.

His mom, Alessandra said being away from her only son is difficult.

Like many other military families, they’ve made it work.

“I’m usually the mom waiting for a phone call, hoping for an email or a text. So, this time having him with us is great. We’ve been side by side like little kids,” she said.

On Thanksgiving Day, they enjoyed each other’s company. Reflecting on what they’re most grateful for.

“I hope the other moms were able to see or hear their child who’s deployed or stationed far away. I’m grateful for that this year,” said Alessandra Garcia.

“I’ve been very lucky this year to actually have the opportunity to be here in person with my mom,” Richard Garcia said.

The Garcia family is already making plans to spend Christmas together.

For the first time in a decade there will be an extra seat at the table.