ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Military family is reunited for the holidays

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBtB6_0jPKJcPO00

Alessandra Garcia and Rick Garcia have a son named Richard.

Richard has been serving in the Coast Guard for 11 years, far away from home, missing quality time during the holidays. This year all that has changed.

“This is my first time having an assignment or duty station here in Texas,” said Richard Garcia.

Richard is happy to be closer to home. It’s over 200 miles away, in Houston but he said he’ll take that over other circumstances

“I think I had Christmas off last year but, I was all the way out in Guam. I was 16 hours ahead,” he said.

His mom, Alessandra said being away from her only son is difficult.

Like many other military families, they’ve made it work.

“I’m usually the mom waiting for a phone call, hoping for an email or a text. So, this time having him with us is great. We’ve been side by side like little kids,” she said.

On Thanksgiving Day, they enjoyed each other’s company. Reflecting on what they’re most grateful for.

“I hope the other moms were able to see or hear their child who’s deployed or stationed far away. I’m grateful for that this year,” said Alessandra Garcia.

“I’ve been very lucky this year to actually have the opportunity to be here in person with my mom,” Richard Garcia said.

The Garcia family is already making plans to spend Christmas together.

For the first time in a decade there will be an extra seat at the table.

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
theodysseyonline.com

Why Spending the Holidays with Friends Isn't Second Best

This is a response to Holidays With A Small Family. On every greeting card, in every song on the radio and every cheerful ad on TV, you'll see reminders that the holidays are a time to spend with family. It's the season to get together with your loved ones you may not have seen all year. Time to laugh, cry, reflect on old memories, and build new ones.
Daily Free Press

A guide to being homesick

The fall semester is nearly over and I’m excited to cross that finish line. However, the last few days of November brought the familiar, dreadful feeling of homesickness. As an international student and a senior, this isn’t something new to me. Being three time zones and an 8-hour...
BOSTON, MA
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy