Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga Police search for missing woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Middle Tennessee man facing rape, kidnapping charges for holding woman captive

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate is facing several charges for allegedly holding a woman captive at his house for three days, authorities said. The Warren County Sheriff's Department says their investigation into Roger Lee Curtis began on Friday. They say Curtis, 56, held a female acquaintance captive at his house while physically and sexually assaulting her.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 28

The following information if courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016254- 1417 Mack Smith Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised an unknown male was observed going through a dumpster at this location. On scene the male had already left the property. 22-016255- 100 interstate 75- Suspicious People – The...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Walker County drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. On February 7th police went to the camper of 49-year-old Jonathan Alexander on Cook Road to inquire about a wanted woman, Cheyanne Roberts, who was staying there, the DA says.
WDEF

Missing Catoosa County Teen Found

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
police1.com

Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Pint Pack with Clumpies Ice Cream

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Bottoms talks about how Clumpies is presenting their "Pint Pack" which is now available for local delivery nationwide!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ron Starnes talks about the Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga will present a Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1505 North Moore Road in Chattanooga. The program will offer familiar selections and some new arrangements of holiday favorites.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Shelby Reporter

CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth

CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CALERA, AL

