WDEF
Chattanooga Police arrest 29 year old suspect for Bonny Oaks Carjackings
Chattanooga Police say they used drone technology and their investigators to find the location of the carjacking suspect who fled the scene after the wreck. They called out SWAT, hostage negotiators and K9 officers to the scene. Police say after negotiations with the suspect failed, they sent in the dog...
WTVC
Update: Driver of stolen vehicle who caused multiple crashes on Bonny Oaks Drive arrested
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man who drove a stolen vehicle and caused several crashes on Bonny Oaks Drive this morning has been arrested, according to Chattanooga Police our crews spoke with. Police confirm this is the suspect:. Police say the man was taken to the hospital to be...
WTVC
Man fires shots into woods towards children at youth hunting event, says sheriff
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — During a youth hunting event, a man unloaded his gun into the woods where children and several adults were standing on Saturday night, says Bledsoe County Sheriff Morris. The Dayton Mountain Hound Association hosted a youth hunting event where some children were showing dogs and...
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga Police search for missing woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
WTVC
Chattanooga man arrested for exposing himself around 10 children, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police say a Chattanooga man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after multiple witnesses told them he had exposed himself in a hotel hot tub. An affidavit we obtained says police responded to the Staybridge Suites in downtown Chattanooga. Police say when they got...
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
WTVC
Middle Tennessee man facing rape, kidnapping charges for holding woman captive
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate is facing several charges for allegedly holding a woman captive at his house for three days, authorities said. The Warren County Sheriff's Department says their investigation into Roger Lee Curtis began on Friday. They say Curtis, 56, held a female acquaintance captive at his house while physically and sexually assaulting her.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 28
The following information if courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016254- 1417 Mack Smith Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised an unknown male was observed going through a dumpster at this location. On scene the male had already left the property. 22-016255- 100 interstate 75- Suspicious People – The...
Man arrested in Warren County for allegedly holding woman captive for three days
A 56-year-old man was arrested in Warren County last week after being accused of holding a woman captive.
WTVC
Warren and Griffin Law Offices: Watch out for online scams
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin talk about how the holidays are filled with online scams. The team at Warren and Griffin Law Offices shares tips on how to avoid social media scams and fake shipping notices.
WTVC
Walker County drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. On February 7th police went to the camper of 49-year-old Jonathan Alexander on Cook Road to inquire about a wanted woman, Cheyanne Roberts, who was staying there, the DA says.
WDEF
Missing Catoosa County Teen Found
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
police1.com
Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
WDEF
East Ridge Police looking for man about woman’s body found in closet
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge Police say they want to talk to a man about the body of a woman found in a closet. They were tipped by a caller that they thought a man had killed his girlfriend and left the body in the closet of his home.
WTVC
Pint Pack with Clumpies Ice Cream
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Bottoms talks about how Clumpies is presenting their "Pint Pack" which is now available for local delivery nationwide!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
The Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ron Starnes talks about the Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga will present a Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1505 North Moore Road in Chattanooga. The program will offer familiar selections and some new arrangements of holiday favorites.
WTVC
Chattanooga Wellness is here to help you become more active, fit and better
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how neuropathy is such a problem with burning, pain and numbness. But the team at Chattanooga Wellness is here to help you become more active, fit and better. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on...
WTVC
Case worker overload is impacting the well-being of local foster children, says DCS
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Department of Child Services (DCS) is working to help thousands of Tennessee children who are left to sleep in offices and hospitals. There are currently more than 9 thousand children in the foster system, and more than 800 of those children are in the Chattanooga area, according to Chambliss.
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
