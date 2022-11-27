ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: suspect dies, human remains found in trunk after Detroit shootout

By Kellen Voss
 2 days ago
The Detroit Police Department's (DPD) task force and the Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating after a police chase and a shootout, with a suspect being shot to death and human remains being found in the trunk of the suspect's vehicle.

MSP Second District released preliminary info on their twitter account , saying the incident took place near Normile Street and Tireman Avenue in Detroit, near Dearborn.

This all started when The Dearborn Police Department tried to stop a vehicle they believe was involved in an endangered missing person investigation.

MSP says there was a police chase, where police lost the suspect's vehicle. A short time after the chase, officers found the scene of a crash at a house on Normile Street, involving the same vehicle.

As Dearborn officers approached the vehicle, there was a shootout between the suspect and police. The suspect did die at the scene, but at this time it's unclear whether a bullet from police or their own firearm killed them.

As officers cleared the scene, they found the suspect dead in the driver's seat and human remains in the trunk of a vehicle. Those remains have not been identified.

One person who was in the suspect vehicle was transported to the hospital to treat injuries from the crash.

Police say that Detroit's Homicide Task Force will be handling the investigation, which they believed is tied to an incident that happened in another state.

