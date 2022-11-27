Read full article on original website
One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents
Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the 'only Republican who can lose' in 2024
Mick Mulvaney told CNN that Donald Trump is the "only Republican who can lose" in 2024. The former president made his 2024 presidential bid official on Tuesday. But some Republicans, like Mulvaney, believe he is too divisive a candidate to win. Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff,...
MSNBC
Trump’s offensive against Jack Smith takes an incoherent turn
After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, the former wasted little time lashing out. But as we discussed last week, the Republican focused more on the process and less on the person. For example, Trump described the Justice Department’s move as...
Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...
Trump's Anger Over Special Counsel's Wife a 'Miscalculation': Kirschner
The former president recently bemoaned that Jack Smith's wife Katy Chevigny is a Democrat who worked on a Michelle Obama documentary.
NBC News
Full Pence: ‘Possessing classified documents in an unprotected area is not proper’
In a wide-ranging interview with Meet the Press, former Vice President Mike Pence addresses his break away from former President Donald Trump after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, his thoughts on Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice, the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration’s Covid response and more.Nov. 20, 2022.
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
“Cowardly”: Legal experts slam Garland for punting to special counsel after Trump announcement
Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to appoint a special counsel to determine whether to prosecute former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports. Garland is set to announce the special counsel on Friday, three days after Trump announced his presidential bid, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump reportedly announced his run so early because he believed it would make it harder for the Justice Department to prosecute him without it seeming political.
Trump news – live: Trump silent on Twitter as Republicans rage at Garland’s special counsel appointment
Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years. The reinstatement came after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter along with his previous tweets. It was restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers started rising dramatically into the hundreds of thousands.Meanwhile, Mr Trump and many Republicans are still furious at Attorney General Merrick...
Watch Pence's response when asked if he'll support Trump in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper that the Republican Party needs to move on from former President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall.
Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which...
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
Trump 2024 Announcement Updates: Trump Bashes Biden, Ignores DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Trump hinted at another potential run amid the midterm elections, most recently during a rally in Ohio last week. His announcement came amid a disappointing performance for the GOP in...
How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?
Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job. Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from...
Daily Beast
Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas
Donald Trump made his presidential announcement Tuesday night in the presence of hundreds of adoring fans. But there were two people whose attendance was conspicuously missing: Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka. A source familiar told The Daily Beast that Don Jr., the self-proclaimed “general of the meme wars,” was busy...
Laura Jarrett To Depart CNN For NBC News
Laura Jarrett is leaving CNN to join NBC News, where she will cover the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. Her hiring comes after the retirement of longtime correspondent Pete Williams last summer. Kelly O’Donnell has covered the SCOTUS beat in the interim, in addition to her duties as senior White House correspondent. Jarrett will start in her role in January. In a memo to staff, Rich Greenberg, NBC News vice president and head of investigations, wrote that Jarrett will serve “as a leading voice on national legal, law enforcement, and other major breaking news stories.” She will report to him and...
Oath Keepers’ Rhodes guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty...
Justice Department looks to question Pence regarding their criminal probe into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election: NYT
Pence is reportedly considering the request, with the ex-VP viewing the DOJ criminal probe as different from the work of the House Jan. 6 committee.
White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover
The White House is bracing for a potential staffing turnover now that the midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, with some aides expected to depart in early 2023. The Biden administration so far has been remarkably stable compared to the Trump administration, with very few high-profile departures in its first two years. But that is likely to change as some officials prepare to move on, and others may be asked to transition to a potential 2024 reelection campaign.
Ukraine news – live: Putin will fail in attempts to break civilian spirit, US predicts
Russia’s strategy of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure – so far cutting power to millions of civilians – will not work, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said.Vladimir Putin has focused his “fire and ire” on Ukraine’s civilian population, bombing more than one-third of Ukraine’s water and electricity supply, Mr Blinken said.“Heat, water, electricity ... these are President Putin’s new targets. He’s hitting them hard. This brutalisation of Ukraine’s people is barbaric,” he told a news conference in Bucharest following a two-day Nato summit where he represented Washington.Mr Blinken accused Mr Putin of trying to divide western allies with his...
