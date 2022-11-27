Read full article on original website
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 20-16 win over the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding ways to get it done week in and week out as evidenced by their 20-16 road win over the Titans Sunday. Joe Burrow was a technician in the game, doing what he needed each down to give the Bengals a chance. He finished with 270 yards and a TD on 22 of 37 passing. Burrow wasn’t afraid to use his legs to pick up yards and stay on a favorable downs and distance schedule either. He finished with 32 rushing yards on nine carries. That was second on the team and a major contribution to the team’s 108 total.
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
'This is the kind of game great teams win': Joe Burrow, Bengals down Titans, move to 7-4
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have Joe Mixon or Ja'Marr Chase for their rematch with the Tennessee Titans of an AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Nashville. They won anyway, and they didn't even need a late Evan McPherson field goal to prevail as they did in January. ...
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday now owns missed timeout vs. Steelers: 'That one's on me'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said he learned accountability during his career from Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell and he plans to lean on it
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals inactives for Week 12
The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 12 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out two players in kicker Randy Bullock and defensive lineman Denico Autry. For Autry, it’s the first game he will miss as a member of the Titans. Bullock sat out last week, also.
Titans lose after committing dumb penalty against Bengals
The Tennessee Titans lost at home to the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday, and the game was decided after a dumb penalty. The Bengals had a 4th-and-11 from the Tennessee 13 with 1:53 left. Cincinnati was preparing to kick a 31-yard field goal to make it 23-16. The ball was snapped and Evan McPherson made the kick. But there was a penalty.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
How Logan Wilson, Eli Apple and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs the Titans
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Bengals defense was sturdy during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has...
Bengals' Chase misses 4th straight; Titans center out again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cincinnati will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase after the Bengals scratched the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for a fourth straight game. Chase returned to practice this week with the hip injury that had kept him out the previous three games. He was limited all week and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee before being a game-day scratch. The Bengals (6-4) already declared running back Joe Mixon out. They also will be without punter and holder Kevin Huber. Tennessee (7-3) will be without center Ben Jones for a second straight game. The Titans declared kicker Randy Bullock out Saturday for a second straight game with an injured right calf and activated undrafted rookie Caleb Shudak out of Iowa off the physically unable to perform list.
