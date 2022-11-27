EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dirt lot that used to be Holy Trinity Church at the intersection of Court and NW 3rd St. is set to become much more. The sewer storage system that has been in the works for a couple of years is set to be finished by Fall of 2023. Officials say the goal of the project is to divert 40 million gallons of sewer water away from the Ohio River and Pigeon Creek.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO