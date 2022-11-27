Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
witzamfm.com
SIAC: Four Jasper Wildcats Named All-Conference Football
Jasper - Tuesday morning, the SIAC Conference released their All-Conference honorees. Wildcat Defensive Back Bralen Bair and Punter Charlie Kabrick were named to the first team; Right Tackle Griffin Hile and Defensive End Kaleb Senninger earned 2nd-team honors. Vincennes Lincoln's Xander Hunt named P.O.Y. Evansville Reitz's Cory Brunson named SIAC...
14news.com
Mater Dei’s Joey Pierre wins Mental Attitude Award at IHSAA Football State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - When Mater Dei football won its second state championship in program history, Friday, it was a dominant effort. The defense was suffocating, holding Andrean to 3 points, until a meaningless touchdown, in the final minutes. Meanwhile, the offense was steady, with quarterback Mason Wunderlich throwing two touchdowns, while Joey Pierre ran 21 times for 88 yards.
14news.com
Reitz High School hosts inaugural women’s wrestling event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz High School hosted its first wrestling tournament of the season, and it was extra special this year. High school girls were able to participate for the first time since the Indiana High School Athletic Association voted to add girls wrestling to its new Emerging Sport Process.
14news.com
Memorial girls basketball off to an undefeated start
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls basketball program is 4-0 to start the season. With early wins over Boonville and Jasper, the Tigers dominated the Castle-Memorial Classic over Thanksgiving weekend. Coming off a 21-5 campaign in 2021, all five starters return. That includes six athletes who competed in the...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville
It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana. The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament. To call attention...
14news.com
UE women’s basketball trending upward
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - UE women’s basketball took down Miami Ohio Saturday afternoon in Evansville with one of the program’s best offensive efforts in recent years. They defeated the RedHawks 97-72 to improve to 3-2 on the season with six players finishing in double-digits in scoring. That was the first time UE has accomplished that feat since Dec. 14, 2017.
14news.com
Strawbridge, Jr.’s 25 points not enough, as Aces men fall to Fairfield
SAVANNAH, GA. (WFIE) - Kenny Strawbridge Jr. scored a game-high 25 points to lead all players in Sunday’s finale of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic at Enmarket Arena. Up by nine in the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team fell to Fairfield by a final of 63-56. UE’s leading scorer finished the night hitting 11 of his 18 attempts. Yacine Toumi posted 13 points and four boards. Marvin Coleman paced the Purple Aces with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals. Caleb Fields led the Stags with 21 points and a 10-for-12 free throw performance.
14news.com
Dawson Springs’ “Horse Mania” horse to be auctioned off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In just over a week, we will mark one year since the December 10th tornado. In honor of that, the “Horse Mania” horse that represented Dawson Springs will be auctioned off Friday. The auction begins at 8 p.m.. at Keeneland. All money raised will...
14news.com
First spot officially leased in new food hall downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A spot in the new Main Street Food Hall has officially been filled, according to real estate broker Jason Dicken. Dicken posted on social media that a restaurant has filled one of the open spots. According to the post, four spots remain open, and anyone interested...
14news.com
UE Changemaker Challenge idea begins to take shape in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dirt lot that used to be Holy Trinity Church at the intersection of Court and NW 3rd St. is set to become much more. The sewer storage system that has been in the works for a couple of years is set to be finished by Fall of 2023. Officials say the goal of the project is to divert 40 million gallons of sewer water away from the Ohio River and Pigeon Creek.
Boonville man injured in tree stand fall
WARRICK CO., Ind., (WEHT) – Indiana conservation officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred November 23 in Warrick County. The Indiana DNR says at around 2:06 p.m., Warrick County Dispatch received a call of a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near the area of State Road 61 and Square […]
14news.com
Dawson Springs high school to serve as storm shelter, school officials say
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Tri-State, including western Kentucky. In case of a tornado warning, or if there is a tornado to the southwest, Dawson Springs Schools says they will open the lower level of their high school as a storm shelter. According...
14news.com
Junior Achievement of Western Ky. announces Business Hall of Fame nominees
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky has announced its 2023 Business Hall of Fame inductees. The late Billy Miles, Don Moore (III), and former State Representative Tommy Thompson are on the list. They were nominated for their civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area. Thompson owns...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
14news.com
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home. Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled...
Two New Workout Options Could be in Evansville’s 2023 Fitness Future
I suppose one way to balance out all of the new restaurants that are opening all around us, is to also open up a couple of new workout options. Bob's Gym has recently rebranded to B-Fit by Bob. They are almost finished constructing a substantial new facility off of Lynch Road, adding to their fitness team.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather
Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana
Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Ohio County authorities say a man shot in the chest with a pellet gun has died. One man is sitting in jail facing a murder charge. It’s day three in an Evansville woman’s rape and confinement trial. The jury already spent time combing through police’s body...
