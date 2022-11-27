SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP)Ryan Dufault’s 19 points helped St. Thomas defeat North Central (Minn.) 111-63 on Tuesday night. Dufault also had five rebounds, nine assists, and five steals for the Tommies (6-3). Dom Martinelli scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ben Nau shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO