ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoschton, GA

Mill Creek football's semifinal is 5 p.m. at Lakewood, and not everyone is happy

By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com
gwinnettprepsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek's Maya Zmistowski commits to Georgia Southern

Mill Creek junior Maya Zmistowski committed Monday to the Georgia Southern University women’s soccer program. Zmistowski helped the Hawks to the Region 8-AAAAAAA state title and a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season. She was an all-county selection and a first-team all-region selection.
STATESBORO, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lanier defeats Denmark in home opener

SUGAR HILL — The fourth-ranked Lanier boys basketball team won its home opener 67-52 over Denmark on Tuesday. Tahai Morgan (18 points), Landon Suarez (14 points), Osmar Garcia-Araujo (13 points, 11 assists) and Amari Chatman (11 points) led the Longhorns.
SUGAR HILL, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach ...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State

Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting East Tennessee State on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Oquendo made 6 of 11 shots from the floor -- including 4 for 8 from 3-point range -- while Justin Hill added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for Georgia. Terry Roberts added 12 points and a game-high six rebounds and six assists.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Committing to Georgia Was A "No-Brainer" For ELITE QB Ryan Puglisi

AVON, CT - Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, and the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the best quarterbacks in the country on the commit list. No, it’s not Arch Manning or anyone else in the 2023 class. It’s junior quarterback Ryan Puglisi out of Old Avon Farms (CT) The...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart responds to question about Georgia's mindset with Playoff spot essentially clinched

Kirby Smart and Georgia closed out their 2nd straight undefeated regular season, eventually pulling away from Georgia Tech to improve to 12-0. Next up for the Bulldogs is the SEC Championship Game against LSU. The Tigers are coming off a disheartening loss at Texas A&M, given the fact that a win in College Station coupled with one over the Dawgs would probably have been enough to put them in the College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
Kimberly Bond

Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park will be closed on November 29, Young Deer Creek Park on November 30, and Six Mile Creek Park on December 1. The closures are scheduled to last one day each and are required so certain work items may be completed safely.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Bridges between Black and white

On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy