Mill Creek football's semifinal is 5 p.m. at Lakewood, and not everyone is happy

Christmas parade Saturday in Cumming expected to draw thousandsJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Maya Zmistowski commits to Georgia Southern
Mill Creek junior Maya Zmistowski committed Monday to the Georgia Southern University women’s soccer program. Zmistowski helped the Hawks to the Region 8-AAAAAAA state title and a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season. She was an all-county selection and a first-team all-region selection.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lanier defeats Denmark in home opener
SUGAR HILL — The fourth-ranked Lanier boys basketball team won its home opener 67-52 over Denmark on Tuesday. Tahai Morgan (18 points), Landon Suarez (14 points), Osmar Garcia-Araujo (13 points, 11 assists) and Amari Chatman (11 points) led the Longhorns.
gwinnettprepsports.com
WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Buford wrestlers win Archer Thanksgiving Invitational
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford’s varsity wrestling team won the Archer Thanksgiving Invitational on Saturday. The Wolves finished with 309 points and 11 weight-class champions to finish ahead of runner-up Archer, which had 134 points. Dacula was 11th at 60.5.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach ...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State
Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting East Tennessee State on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Oquendo made 6 of 11 shots from the floor -- including 4 for 8 from 3-point range -- while Justin Hill added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for Georgia. Terry Roberts added 12 points and a game-high six rebounds and six assists.
dawgpost.com
Committing to Georgia Was A "No-Brainer" For ELITE QB Ryan Puglisi
AVON, CT - Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, and the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the best quarterbacks in the country on the commit list. No, it’s not Arch Manning or anyone else in the 2023 class. It’s junior quarterback Ryan Puglisi out of Old Avon Farms (CT) The...
Report: Georgia Tech close to hiring Willie Fritz as next head football coach
Reports are surfacing Sunday that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz and Georgia Tech have reached an agreement for Fritz to become the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets football program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart responds to question about Georgia's mindset with Playoff spot essentially clinched
Kirby Smart and Georgia closed out their 2nd straight undefeated regular season, eventually pulling away from Georgia Tech to improve to 12-0. Next up for the Bulldogs is the SEC Championship Game against LSU. The Tigers are coming off a disheartening loss at Texas A&M, given the fact that a win in College Station coupled with one over the Dawgs would probably have been enough to put them in the College Football Playoff.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Emma Lloyd, Class of 2009
Emma Lloyd says coming back to Buford in 2020 after 11 years away from the city where she had lived from the age of 11 until she graduated from Buford High School in 2009 just made sense. “It made so much sense to move back to Buford when my husband...
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Popular Stone Mountain Park holiday attraction ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled
Stone Mountain Park’s annual ‘Snow Mountain’ attraction has been canceled for the 2022-2023 season, according to the park’s website. Officials with the popular tourist attraction did not offer any details for the cancellation. WSB has reached out to the park for a statement, but has not yet heard back.
Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park will be closed on November 29, Young Deer Creek Park on November 30, and Six Mile Creek Park on December 1. The closures are scheduled to last one day each and are required so certain work items may be completed safely.
Stone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for third year in a row
Stone Mountain Park’s "Snow Mountain" event has been canceled for the 2022 through 2023 holiday season.
saportareport.com
Bridges between Black and white
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
Potentially severe weather on the way to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Severe weather is making its way into Georgia from the west, leading the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Hazardous Weather alert for portions of North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County.
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
