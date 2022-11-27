Read full article on original website
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 20-16 win over the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding ways to get it done week in and week out as evidenced by their 20-16 road win over the Titans Sunday. Joe Burrow was a technician in the game, doing what he needed each down to give the Bengals a chance. He finished with 270 yards and a TD on 22 of 37 passing. Burrow wasn’t afraid to use his legs to pick up yards and stay on a favorable downs and distance schedule either. He finished with 32 rushing yards on nine carries. That was second on the team and a major contribution to the team’s 108 total.
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
How the Bengals grinded out a 20-16 win over the Titans: By the numbers
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding new ways to win games each week as evidenced by their 20-16 win over the Titans on the road Sunday. They were down much of the game until Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins on a 27-yard TD pass to go up 20-13 in the fourth quarter. The Bengals were stopped and forced to kick a field goal on their last possession of the game, but the Titans were penalized for hitting the snapper, giving the Bengals a first down to end the game.
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered
The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Bengals outmuscle Titans, win 20-16
A windy day in Nashville was the sight for a physical rematch of the AFC Divisional Round between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Joe Burrow and the offense overcame early struggles and pulled out a 20-16 victory on the road. Six penalties plagued the first four drives of the...
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Titans
NASHVILLE — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans. The 22-year-old went through an extensive pregame workout, but will miss his fourth-straight game. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is also inactive. He remains in concussion protocol. Kevin Huber, Josh Tupou, D'Ante Smith,...
Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
‘This Is a Week-to-Week Business’: Following Up the Ravens Win Is the Jaguars’ Next Test
While the Jaugars win over the Baltimore Ravens was a huge statement over a heavily favored opponent, the team still sits at 4-7, and has plenty left to prove. As a team, the Jaguars have vastly improved their offensive performance, thanks to the recent surge of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who put on a 3 touchdown encore with no turnovers against a tough Ravens defense. Defensively, the Jaguars defense held Lamar Jackson to 16-32 passing, constantly forcing the uber athletic quarterback out of the pocket and making him use his legs.
How Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Titans
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Bengals offense was solid during Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Bengals unlocking great performances from Hayden Hurst, Trenton Irwin
The Cincinnati Bengals keep getting huge performances from lesser-known names (at least nationally) while they await the returns of Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon. Wideout Trenton Irwin, for example, earned himself a roster spot with a strong showing two weeks ago. And during Sunday’s win over the Titans, Irwin had one of the biggest plays of the game with a key third-down catch on the game-clinching drive.
Titans lose after committing dumb penalty against Bengals
The Tennessee Titans lost at home to the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday, and the game was decided after a dumb penalty. The Bengals had a 4th-and-11 from the Tennessee 13 with 1:53 left. Cincinnati was preparing to kick a 31-yard field goal to make it 23-16. The ball was snapped and Evan McPherson made the kick. But there was a penalty.
Bengals' Chase misses 4th straight; Titans center out again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cincinnati will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase after the Bengals scratched the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for a fourth straight game. Chase returned to practice this week with the hip injury that had kept him out the previous three games. He was limited all week and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee before being a game-day scratch. The Bengals (6-4) already declared running back Joe Mixon out. They also will be without punter and holder Kevin Huber. Tennessee (7-3) will be without center Ben Jones for a second straight game. The Titans declared kicker Randy Bullock out Saturday for a second straight game with an injured right calf and activated undrafted rookie Caleb Shudak out of Iowa off the physically unable to perform list.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
Tennessee Titans preview upcoming matchup with A.J. Brown
With the Tennessee Titans (7-4) heading to Philadelphia this weekend to take on the Eagles (10-1), all the attention will be on former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown matching up against his former team. Brown’s time in Tennessee did not end amicably this offseason. When the Titans traded Brown on...
