FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Nik Mains had 19 points in Northern Arizona’s 82-51 victory over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Tuesday night. Mains also added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-6). Xavier Fuller scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Keith Haymon shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO