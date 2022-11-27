On Saturday, November 26 th, 2022, at approximately 9:45pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near 800 Herbert Dr. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers were quickly able to identify the perpetrator as Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, N.C. Gordon was located in the area and taken into custody and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Burglary, Stalking, and Assault on a Female. Gordon was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO