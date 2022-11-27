Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
neusenews.com
Victim in fair condition after Monday shooting
On Monday, November 28th, 2022, at approximately 8:00pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. Lenoir County EMS arrived and assisted officers with rendering aid to the victim. The victim was transported to ECU Medical Center where he remains in Fair Condition. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
neusenews.com
neusenews.com
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting incident
On Saturday, November 26 th, 2022, at approximately 9:45pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near 800 Herbert Dr. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers were quickly able to identify the perpetrator as Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, N.C. Gordon was located in the area and taken into custody and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Burglary, Stalking, and Assault on a Female. Gordon was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.
neusenews.com
KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday
On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
wcti12.com
One person injured in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in a shooting near the 1200 block of North Independence Street on Monday night, according to the Kinston Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” […]
WITN
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
wcti12.com
WNCT
Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges. De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. […]
neusenews.com
Recent acts of vandalism led to a community meeting in Pearson Park
Concerned citizens met on Saturday at Pearson Park to discuss recent vandalism and the overall safety of Kinston. Local businesses and decorations at Pearson Park have been damaged, reportedly by juveniles. After discussing the incidents of vandalism, the group cleaned up the damaged property in Pearson Park. “I was there...
thewashingtondailynews.com
“Son of a preacher man” to become next county sheriff
Scott Hammonds is “humbled and grateful” to have been elected as Beaufort County’s next sheriff and to be sheriff “over a county that is safe from many of the nation’s problems,” he said. Having grown up “the son of a preacher man” as he...
wcti12.com
cbs17
18 years in prison for Goldsboro man who trafficked 33 pounds of cocaine and meth, feds say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man who federal prosecutors say trafficked at least 33 pounds of both cocaine and methamphetamine will spend 18 years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that 42-year-old Chris Montreal Davis was sentenced to 216 months in prison. He pleaded guilty...
cbs17
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from Rocky Mount Walmart, police said
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 51-year-old man cut himself while trying to steal items at Walmart Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. At 2:15 p.m., police were called to the store at 1511 Benvenue Road about a person with a weapon inside, according to police. David Wilkins,...
wcti12.com
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
