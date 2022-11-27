ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote

During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon

A college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Texas State has let go of head coach Jake Spavital. The program's head coach went 13-35 in four seasons leading the program. Football Scoop confirmed the news:. Jake Spavital will not return at...
SAN MARCOS, TX
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator

The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday

It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Is Making A Big Hire At Nebraska

Matt Rhule is less than 48 hours removed from taking over as head coach at Nebraska, but he's already making a big splash. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rhule is expected to bring Evan Cooper onto his staff, whose coached alongside him at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL. Cooper...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
668K+
Followers
85K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy