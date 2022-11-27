Read full article on original website
Related
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
Former College Starting Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims had decided its time for a change. On Sunday, the sophomore QB who started the Yellow Jackets first seven games before suffering a knee injury against Virginia, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. I want to thank: Georgia Tech for giving me...
Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring
A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
Four Texas A&M players enter the transfer portal
Texas A&M finished out a disappointing 5-7 campaign with a win over No. 5 LSU on Saturday. While the Aggies ended 2022 on a bit of a high note, the transfer portal is already becoming a factor in College Station. Four Texas A&M players entered the transfer portal over the...
Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing
It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote
During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction
ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon
A college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Texas State has let go of head coach Jake Spavital. The program's head coach went 13-35 in four seasons leading the program. Football Scoop confirmed the news:. Jake Spavital will not return at...
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator
The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule addresses question about potential of retaining Mickey Joseph on Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule was asked about if he is thinking about bringing back Mickey Joseph on his staff at Monday’s press conference. It looks like Rhule may be considering it after Joseph’s run as interim HC. Rhule stated that the first he wants to focus on is getting in...
Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday
It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Matt Rhule talks about Mickey Joseph, others looking to stay on his staff
Unsurprisingly one of the first questions asked of new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule during his introductory press conference involved Mickey Joseph. Rhule said he’s reached out to Joseph and he admired the work Joseph did holding things together in a tough role as an interim coach. “I reached out...
Report: Matt Rhule Is Making A Big Hire At Nebraska
Matt Rhule is less than 48 hours removed from taking over as head coach at Nebraska, but he's already making a big splash. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rhule is expected to bring Evan Cooper onto his staff, whose coached alongside him at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL. Cooper...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
668K+
Followers
85K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 3