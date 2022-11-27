Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awardsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Yardbarker
Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes
Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
Edwards Makes U-M History Against Buckeyes
After battling injuries for a majority of the 2022 season, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards saved his best performance for the Buckeyes, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Sporting a big cast on his right hand, Edwards looked unstoppable for most of the afternoon in Columbus - ripping off touchdown runs for 75 and 85 yards. By the time it was all said and done, he finished the day with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
Look: Football World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Photo
Urban Meyer does not know what it's like to lose to Michigan as a head coach. The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach went 7-0 against Michigan during his time leading the Columbus, Ohio program. But for the second straight year, Meyer was on hand for Ohio State's loss to...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans
Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
detroitsportsnation.com
How Michigan and Ohio State could have rematch in the College Football Playoff seminals
On Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, and they dominated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, while the Buckeyes will have to watch from home and hope that they can still find their way in to the College Football Playoff. Believe it or not, there is scenario where the Wolverines and Buckeyes could have a rematch in the in the College Football Playoff.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
landgrantholyland.com
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo
Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
Comments / 0