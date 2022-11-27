ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Penalty In Titans vs. Bengals

There have been a couple of crucial penalties in key moments by NFL teams so far on Sunday afternoon. Few, if any, were as bad as the one made by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans had a brutal "hit on a defenseless player" on a Bengals field goal attempt on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee was hit with a flag for hitting the longsnapper.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Lou Holtz just went overboard with his Tennessee Vols hate

Former Notre Dame/South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz has never been a big fan of the Tennessee Vols. And it impacts his ability to be objective. Holtz has a vote in the FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll and he voted Tennessee at No. 14 after the Vols’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The Titans’ biggest failure in loss to Bengals

Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a frustrating one for the Tennessee Titans to say the least. Not only is losing at home to the Bengals reminiscent of the painful AFC Divisional Playoff game from back in January, this one hurts extra when you consider how many opportunities the Titans had to win this game.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Broncos’ fans will love a recent decision made by the NFL

Fans of the Denver Broncos may be extremely happy with a huge decision recently made by the NFL, for a few reasons. If you have been paying attention to the news league-wide, a few weeks ago the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers were scheduled to play at the 11 AM slot, for those of you in local Denver time.
DENVER, CO

