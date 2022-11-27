Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Titans Committed the Dumbest Penalty of the Season Against the Bengals
The Titans lost to the Bengals because of a really dumb penalty.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols WR Jalin Hyatt gets massively disrespected by Pro Football Focus
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was massively disrespected by Pro Football Focus this week. Pro Football Focus revealed their 2022 All-American teams this week and Hyatt was listed with the third team. Hyatt, who is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (given annually to the college football season’s...
NFL World Stunned By Penalty In Titans vs. Bengals
There have been a couple of crucial penalties in key moments by NFL teams so far on Sunday afternoon. Few, if any, were as bad as the one made by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans had a brutal "hit on a defenseless player" on a Bengals field goal attempt on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee was hit with a flag for hitting the longsnapper.
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
atozsports.com
Lou Holtz just went overboard with his Tennessee Vols hate
Former Notre Dame/South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz has never been a big fan of the Tennessee Vols. And it impacts his ability to be objective. Holtz has a vote in the FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll and he voted Tennessee at No. 14 after the Vols’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt this weekend.
atozsports.com
The reason why the Tennessee Vols didn’t move up further in the AP Top 25 poll
The Tennessee Vols moved up three spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll after their 56-0 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tennessee is ranked No. 7, one spot behind Alabama, after being ranked No. 10 last week. I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of debate over whether or...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid shut down any narrative that may be forming after Rams win
The NFL world has hated the Kansas City Chiefs coming into this year. I think we can all pretty much remember at the beginning of the year, most national media members had the Chiefs on the outside looking in, in terms of playoffs. This was the Chargers, Raiders, and Broncos’...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
atozsports.com
The Titans’ biggest failure in loss to Bengals
Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a frustrating one for the Tennessee Titans to say the least. Not only is losing at home to the Bengals reminiscent of the painful AFC Divisional Playoff game from back in January, this one hurts extra when you consider how many opportunities the Titans had to win this game.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes knows exactly what the team needs to work on heading into Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs won their ninth game of the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. While the win is nice, and that’s why they play, there were a lot of things that I’m sure the Chiefs would have liked to be better. If we are...
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
atozsports.com
ESPN’s latest take on the College Football Playoff rankings will infuriate Tennessee Vols fans
ESPN’s latest take on the College Football Playoff rankings will have Tennessee Vols fans livid. Heather Dinich, a senior writer for ESPN, laid out seven potential scenarios that could play out this weekend. None of those scenarios mentioned Tennessee. And that’s probably how it should be. The Vols would...
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
atozsports.com
Broncos’ fans will love a recent decision made by the NFL
Fans of the Denver Broncos may be extremely happy with a huge decision recently made by the NFL, for a few reasons. If you have been paying attention to the news league-wide, a few weeks ago the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers were scheduled to play at the 11 AM slot, for those of you in local Denver time.
Comments / 0