ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Studs and duds from Bears' Week 12 loss vs. Jets

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMjTk_0jPKFebM00

The Chicago Bears (3-9) suffered a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets (7-4), which marked their fifth straight defeat.

It was a brutal game in many facets for Chicago. Not only were the Bears held scoreless in the second half, there were some significant injuries to key starters, including safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle).

The good news? Justin Fields was inactive in this game, as Chicago decided to play it safe with their young QB, who’s battling a separated left shoulder. Also, the Bears did improve their draft stock with the loss, as they now hold the second overall pick in the 2023 draft.

There were no shortage of standout performances — both good and bad — in this loss. Here’s a look at our studs and duds from the Bears’ loss to the Jets.

STUD: WR Chase Claypool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLvq2_0jPKFebM00
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Claypool finally saw an uptick in production in his fourth game as a Bear. Claypool led the Bears with 51 yards on two catches, all of which came in first quarter, where he was a favorite target of Trevor Siemian. By contrast, Claypool had 32 total yards in his first three games with Chicago. While Claypool didn’t have any catches in those final three quarters, we caught a glimpse of what Claypool can provide on offense. Especially when he and Justin Fields get some time to develop their chemistry.

DUD: RT Larry Borom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGk27_0jPKFebM00
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It’s been a rough year for Larry Borom, who lost his starting right tackle job to veteran Riley Reiff earlier this season. When Reiff went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter, Borom got a chance to prove himself. Unfortunately, he showed why Reiff has retained the starting job. Borom’s most egregious mistake came when he missed an assignment that led to a sack on Siemian on third-and-3. Borom also got banged up at the end of the game.

STUD: RB David Montgomery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQ6dR_0jPKFebM00
Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery carried the Bears offense on his back in this game, contributing both on the ground and through the air. Montgomery accounted for 113 total yards, including 79 yards on 14 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and three catches for 34 yards. Montgomery helped sustain some drives, even though the offensive was held scoreless in the second half. If not for Montgomery, this could’ve been even uglier.

DUD: Bears passing defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JP5X_0jPKFebM00
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears passing defense was destroyed by Jets backup Mike White, who completed 22-of-28 passes for 315 yards with three touchdowns and a 149.3 passer rating. That included two passing plays of 40-plus yards, including a 54-yard touchdown by Garrett Wilson. Granted, this is probably the worst defense the Jets will face all season. The Bears defense already struggled, but they were ravaged by injuries in this game. Already without rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, Eddie Jackson suffered a foot injury that left an already-depleted secondary even more shorthanded.

STUD: LB Jack Sanborn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWI2e_0jPKFebM00
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Jack Sanborn had another standout performance in Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Sure, he had a missed tackle on a touchdown. But he continues to show why he might just carve out a role for himself on defense moving forward. Sanborn, in his fourth start, led the Bears with 15 tackles, including one for a loss. Eleven of those came in the first half, when Chicago was still in the game. Sanborn was all over the field again, and the future looks bright for the undrafted rookie.

DUD: Bears offense without Justin Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6d1U_0jPKFebM00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For one quarter, there were some fans trying to talk themselves into believing that Trevor Siemian was a better quarterback than Justin Fields. All because he passed for 85 yards in one quarter. But when you look at the entire picture, the Bears offense was unbearable without Fields. Yes, Montgomery got his yards, and Chase Claypool finally got involved. But Chicago scored just 10 points when there were opportunities to be had. It goes to show you Fields was carrying this offense on his back and scoring 29-plus points in four straight games, which is nothing short of remarkable.

STUD: RB Darrynton Evans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fp968_0jPKFebM00
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Darrynton Evans saw his most action of the season in Sunday’s loss, where he served as Montgomery’s backup. With Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, the Bears opted to go with Evans, a practice squad player, over rookie Trestan Ebner, who had a rough outing last week. Evans accounted for 67 total yards (34 yards on nine carries and one catch for 33 yards). With Herbert out at least another two games, look for Evans to get more opportunities moving forward.

DUD: MetLife Stadium turf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFjgC_0jPKFebM00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a brutal two outings for the Bears at MetLife Stadium this season. After losing a heartbreaker 20-12 to the Giants back in Week 4, Chicago was routed SCORE by the Jets. To make matters worse, the Bears were ravaged by injuries in Sunday’s loss to New York. Eddie Jackson (foot), Darnell Mooney (ankle), Riley Reiff (shoulder) and Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) all suffered injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury

Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 13 injury report: Justin Fields practiced in full on Thursday

The Chicago Bears (3-9) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers (4-8), where there are some notable injuries. The most significant development revolves around quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a separated left shoulder in a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields was finally cleared to participate in full during Thursday’s practice, which indicates he should be good to go (barring any setbacks).
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy