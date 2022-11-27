ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears vs. Jets: Everything we know about Chicago's Week 12 loss

By Ryan Fedrau
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFWCJ_0jPKFMuO00

The Chicago Bears lost their fifth straight game, falling 31-10 to the New York Jets on Sunday. They are now 3-9 on the season and 0-2 at MetLife Stadium this season.

The Bears had more than just a loss on the schedule today. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) left the game with injuries, which is something to keep an eye on. Last week, Chicago lost quarterback Justin Fields due to a left shoulder injury. Now, they have potentially lost two additional key starters.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago’s Week 12 loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQ6dR_0jPKFMuO00
Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0xys_0jPKFMuO00
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Trevor Siemian Show: In warm-ups, Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. It was reported that Nathan Peterman would start for the Bears. It turned into a game-time decision, as Siemian was able to get healthy enough to play. After scoring twice in the first two possessions of the game, the offense shut down and was shut out in the second half.

Bears’ defensive struggles continue: Chicago has struggled defensively during this losing streak, giving up at least 27 points in each of their last five games. In the first half, those struggles weren’t as apparent. In the second half, the defense fans have grown to loathe showed up, missing tackles, blowing coverage, and helping put this game out of reach.

Guaranteed losing record: With this loss to the Jets, the Bears will now have a losing record for the second straight season. Even with a win, it seemed like a long shot, but now, the best Chicago can do this season is 8-9.

Injuries to key starters: The Bears were already shorthanded heading into this game, with Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon all ruled out. But MetLife Stadium wasn’t kind to Chicago, as Eddie Jackson (foot), Darnell Mooney (ankle) and Riley Reiff (shoulder) were among those who sustained injuries.

It was over when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFjgC_0jPKFMuO00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It was over when Mike White hit Elijah Moore for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It extended the Jets’ lead to 14, making it a 24-10 game, with New York’s defense already suffocating Chicago’s offense.

From there, the Bears couldn’t get anything going. They had a few offensive drives that looked promising but were stopped by the Jets’ defense. Overall, it was a dominating win by New York.

3 Stars of the Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmMjY_0jPKFMuO00
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

*David Montgomery: If there were a bright spot on offense, it was David Montgomery. He had 14 carries for 79 yards on Sunday. He also had three catches for 34 yards, totaling for 113 yards from scrimmage.

**Jack Sanborn: Jack Sanborn played well, with 15 total tackles against the Jets. That was a career-high for the rookie, who has seen his workload increase since the Roquan Smith trade.

***Darrynton Evans: Darrynton Evans looks good when called upon, rushing for 34 yards on nine carries. In addition, Evans caught one pass for 33 yards. Evans finished the day touching the ball 10 times with 67 yards from scrimmage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxAks_0jPKFMuO00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears will play the Packers for the second time this season next Sunday ahead of a much-needed bye week. Their first meeting came back in Week 2, where Chicago fell to Green Bay, 27-10. The Bears are looking for their first win against the Packers since 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team

One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Pollard vs other pending RBs, look at Cowboys 2023 free agents

When the season was just a few weeks old, the opening week of October brought our first real look at the Cowboys’ pending free agency class. Dak Prescott had missed three contests, but the Cowboys found themselves a surprising 3-1 at the time. The backup quarterback laid the foundation of a change of perspective. Just three weeks prior, pessimistic Dallas fans were preparing for the worst season in recent memory. Since that point, dreams of what the 2022 season could be have only expanded, with the club having a realistic shot of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU loses another four-star edge rusher commit

Three days after Darron Reed flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn, blue-chip defensive lineman Joshua Mickens decommitted from the Tigers, as well. LSU had the fifth overall recruiting class for 2023, but that could change with the loss of two four-star defensive linemen prospects. Like Reed, Mickens committed to the Tigers in July.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: A record haul of quarterbacks in the first round

There’s no question that quarterback is the most important position in football, and quite possibly the most important position in sports. That said, NFL teams have been pretty good with their restraint in overdrafting the position in recent years. In 2022, only one quarterback (Pitt’s Kenny Pickett to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 20) went in the first round, which is exactly how things should have gone based on talent and current potential.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy