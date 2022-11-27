ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Western Michigan fires football coach Tim Lester

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Western Michigan fired football coach Tim Lester on Monday after six seasons with the program. A former WMU quarterback, Lester became the school's 16th football coach on Jan. 13, 2017. He led the Broncos to a 37-32 overall record and three bowl game appearances. The Broncos went 5-7 in 2022. "The upcoming college football playoff expansion and the incredible foundation for success we have within our football program provides an exciting national opportunity for Bronco Football.  It is imperative that we seize this opportunity by pursuing a new direction within our football program," said WMU Director of Athletics Dan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX Sports

Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident

The Big Ten announced punishments Monday for those involved in a postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State football players earlier this season. The incident, which occurred Oct. 29 after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory, happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel that both teams share as a route to their respective locker rooms.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

25 Michigan kids will be selected to help run a Detroit Pistons game day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan kids can now enter the fourth annual #MIKidsCan Detroit Pistons Kids Day Sweepstakes. The winners will have an opportunity to go behind the scenes of a Pistons Game Day. Each winner will also receive a Kids Day t-shirt, participate in a pre-game event at Little Caesars Arena with lunch and a Hopper meet-and-greet, and receive four complimentary game tickets for their family.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season

The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy