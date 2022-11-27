Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Matt Rhule says Carolina Panthers’ poor communication to blame for failure as head coach
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has already found a new job, however, he has some thoughts about what
Western Michigan fires football coach Tim Lester
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Western Michigan fired football coach Tim Lester on Monday after six seasons with the program. A former WMU quarterback, Lester became the school's 16th football coach on Jan. 13, 2017. He led the Broncos to a 37-32 overall record and three bowl game appearances. The Broncos went 5-7 in 2022. "The upcoming college football playoff expansion and the incredible foundation for success we have within our football program provides an exciting national opportunity for Bronco Football. It is imperative that we seize this opportunity by pursuing a new direction within our football program," said WMU Director of Athletics Dan...
Michigan State football's Khary Crump arraigned for tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium
Editor's note: Story was updated at 4:26 p.m. to correct Crump's bond status. One of Michigan State football’s seven players charged for the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium was arraigned Tuesday morning. ...
FOX Sports
Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident
The Big Ten announced punishments Monday for those involved in a postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State football players earlier this season. The incident, which occurred Oct. 29 after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory, happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel that both teams share as a route to their respective locker rooms.
Alex Pastoriza seals state championship for Jackson Lumen Christi
Out in Motor City, Jackson Lumen Christi added 15 unanswered points to take the lead in the D7 state title football match.
WILX-TV
25 Michigan kids will be selected to help run a Detroit Pistons game day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan kids can now enter the fourth annual #MIKidsCan Detroit Pistons Kids Day Sweepstakes. The winners will have an opportunity to go behind the scenes of a Pistons Game Day. Each winner will also receive a Kids Day t-shirt, participate in a pre-game event at Little Caesars Arena with lunch and a Hopper meet-and-greet, and receive four complimentary game tickets for their family.
MSU fined $100K, one Spartan player suspended an additional 8 games by Big Ten
Michigan State received further punishment from the Big Ten for its involvement in the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident...
MLive.com
Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season
The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 21-27)
Stats and recaps from every Michigan high school football state final Vote now: Who was the best high school quarterback in the country in 2022? Dante Moore, Detroit Martin Luther King Senior quarterback and Oregon commit Dante Moore balled out for Detroit King in the Division 3 state ...
Semaj Morgan focusing on improvement before enrolling at Michigan
The Wolverine caught up with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star wide receiver commit Semaj Morgan last week at a weekly training session in his hometown as he’s preparing for early enrollment to Michigan in January.
