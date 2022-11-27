KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Western Michigan fired football coach Tim Lester on Monday after six seasons with the program. A former WMU quarterback, Lester became the school's 16th football coach on Jan. 13, 2017. He led the Broncos to a 37-32 overall record and three bowl game appearances. The Broncos went 5-7 in 2022. "The upcoming college football playoff expansion and the incredible foundation for success we have within our football program provides an exciting national opportunity for Bronco Football. It is imperative that we seize this opportunity by pursuing a new direction within our football program," said WMU Director of Athletics Dan...

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO