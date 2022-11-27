ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount

By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son

The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
Yardbarker

Steelers Will Break Out An Explosive Secret Weapon In Week 12 For Matt Canada To Use

It hasn’t necessarily been enjoyable to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers offense since the 2022 season began. The rushing attack has just recently shown life, but rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett hasn’t wow’ed anyone during his first year. The receiving core has been inconsistent and far from impressive while the offensive line has proved preseason theories right about the unit’s inability to be consistent. One of the questions that no one seems to have the answer to is: how does Matt Canada‘s offense find a way to be unpredictable and unique? It hasn’t been either of those things this season, but Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts could provide an opportunity to mix things up.
Yardbarker

Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Yardbarker

Raiders Get Troubling Injury Update On RB Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave head coaching Josh McDaniels a vote of confidence following the team’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. It was another embarrassing loss for a Raiders’ team that has suffered numerous ones in the 2022 season, but since then, they have started to play some better football.
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
Yardbarker

Ex-All-Pro CB Janoris Jenkins getting another chance in NFL

A controversial former All-Pro has gotten the call he had been waiting for. The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad. Jenkins, now 34, was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection with the New York Giants in 2016. But...
Yardbarker

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB 'who can actually sling it'

With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
Yardbarker

The Steelers Made 3 Critical Changes That Strongly Suggest Wins Are Coming

For a moment, let’s think back to Halloween weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just suffered their sixth loss of the season and sat at 2-6 heading into their week 9 bye week. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not just any typical “loss”; it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking and their second loss of the season by over 21 points. Between the players and coaches, there was plenty of blame to go around and a lot to sort out during the week off.
The Spun

NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday

Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
NJ.com

Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury

Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
atozsports.com

Chicago Bears’ loss to the New York Jets just got even worse

The Chicago Bears‘ loss to the New York Jets got even worse on Sunday evening. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments in his ankle. Mooney suffered the injury in...
