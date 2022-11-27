ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News: Anacostia Playhouse Announces 2022-23 Season 10: We are Family!

By News Desk (organization-submitted press release)
mdtheatreguide.com
 2 days ago
ggwash.org

Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?

Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions

When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD

Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3

During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Hoagie Shop Grazie Grazie Opens in Downtown DC With Slices

Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten is back slinging hoagies in downtown DC with the opening of Grazie Grazie near Farragut Square. The second location of his Italian-by-way-of-Philly deli debuts today with the same menu of mammoth sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and salads from the Wharf flagship—plus a new lineup of thin-crust pizzas and slices.
capitolhillcorner.org

The Week Ahead … & Some Photos from the Past Week

ICYMI, the Washington Business Journal reported that the city is considering bringing in a new developer for the Eastern Branch Boys and Girls Club at 261, 17th Street, SE. Many proposals have been put forth over the years, but none have borne fruit. Now Morningstar Community Development has a plan for 35 condos – 5 offered at 50% AMI, six at 80% AMI, and the remaining 24 at 120% AMI. The proposal envisions the city transferring the property to Morningstar for $1 which would permit development. DC regulations require that 30% of the units in developments on city-owned land be affordable. If the DC Council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development approves the deal it would go to the full City Council for consideration. https://www.bizjournals.com/ (Thanks, Jeff Tara)
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

7 Family-Friendly Holiday Excursions and Winter Trips

Approximate drive time from Arlington: 2 hours, 15 minutes (145 miles) It’s always 84 degrees inside the water park at Great Wolf Lodge, regardless of the temperature outside, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the white stuff during your visit. In mid-November, the resort launched Snowland, a seasonal celebration with lights, trees, snowflakes and themed activities, from songs to crafts. Visits to the resort include unlimited time in the water park, which features a large wave pool and fast slides for older kids, and a cub pool for swimmers who are just starting out. Youngsters can also enjoy free activities such as daily kids’ yoga, shows and art projects, and a nightly story time and dance party to get the last few wiggles out—plus on-site bowling, an arcade and other family fun for additional fees. Soon, the DMV will soon have yet another Great Wolf option; a new lodge is set to open in Perryville, Maryland, in August 2023. Insider tip: Cyber Monday often offers deep discounts on rooms. // 549 E. Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

DC Office Landlords Want City’s Help for Distressed Office Market

Some of Washington, D.C.’s most notable office landlords have reached out to city officials requesting intervention in the District’s distressed office market, given the risks it could pose to the fiscal health of both the market and Washington as a whole. In a letter sent by the Federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC

DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition

Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 men shot, injured in DC’s Chinatown neighborhood

WASHINGTON - Authorities say two men were shot early Wednesday morning in D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street in the northwest. Officers say one of the men was transported with critical injuries and the other was hospitalized with what...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo

WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools

WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Was Christina Henderson ‘Hoodwinked’ on a Teacher Background Check Bill? Some Child Welfare Advocates Think So.

In her roughly two years in office, At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson has generally earned a reputation as a detail-oriented legislator with a zeal for probing questions in oversight hearings. So it caught Loose Lips’ attention when one prominent advocate claimed Henderson had been “hoodwinked” into backing a bad bill.
WASHINGTON, DC

