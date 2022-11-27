News: Anacostia Playhouse Announces 2022-23 Season 10: We are Family!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Related
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD
Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
mocoshow.com
Local Singer, Pete Looney, Has Passed Away; Celebration of Life to Take Place in December (New Location)
Local singer Pete Looney, who has been providing entertainment across the county and DC Metro Area for years, has passed away according to a post on his Facebook page. His children, Pat and Monika, released the following statement announcing a Celebration of Life that will take place on Sunday, December 11th (now in a new location).
Washingtonian.com
Hoagie Shop Grazie Grazie Opens in Downtown DC With Slices
Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten is back slinging hoagies in downtown DC with the opening of Grazie Grazie near Farragut Square. The second location of his Italian-by-way-of-Philly deli debuts today with the same menu of mammoth sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and salads from the Wharf flagship—plus a new lineup of thin-crust pizzas and slices.
hyattsvillewire.com
New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift, Denizens Among ‘Best of D.C.’ Poll Winners
The New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift and other businesses along the Route 1 corridor were named winners in the annual Washington City Paper ‘Best of D.C.’ readers’ poll. And this year, a surprising number of entrants from the corridor were finalists. Greenbelt’s New Deal Cafe won Best...
capitolhillcorner.org
The Week Ahead … & Some Photos from the Past Week
ICYMI, the Washington Business Journal reported that the city is considering bringing in a new developer for the Eastern Branch Boys and Girls Club at 261, 17th Street, SE. Many proposals have been put forth over the years, but none have borne fruit. Now Morningstar Community Development has a plan for 35 condos – 5 offered at 50% AMI, six at 80% AMI, and the remaining 24 at 120% AMI. The proposal envisions the city transferring the property to Morningstar for $1 which would permit development. DC regulations require that 30% of the units in developments on city-owned land be affordable. If the DC Council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development approves the deal it would go to the full City Council for consideration. https://www.bizjournals.com/ (Thanks, Jeff Tara)
arlingtonmagazine.com
7 Family-Friendly Holiday Excursions and Winter Trips
Approximate drive time from Arlington: 2 hours, 15 minutes (145 miles) It’s always 84 degrees inside the water park at Great Wolf Lodge, regardless of the temperature outside, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the white stuff during your visit. In mid-November, the resort launched Snowland, a seasonal celebration with lights, trees, snowflakes and themed activities, from songs to crafts. Visits to the resort include unlimited time in the water park, which features a large wave pool and fast slides for older kids, and a cub pool for swimmers who are just starting out. Youngsters can also enjoy free activities such as daily kids’ yoga, shows and art projects, and a nightly story time and dance party to get the last few wiggles out—plus on-site bowling, an arcade and other family fun for additional fees. Soon, the DMV will soon have yet another Great Wolf option; a new lodge is set to open in Perryville, Maryland, in August 2023. Insider tip: Cyber Monday often offers deep discounts on rooms. // 549 E. Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia.
Commercial Observer
DC Office Landlords Want City’s Help for Distressed Office Market
Some of Washington, D.C.’s most notable office landlords have reached out to city officials requesting intervention in the District’s distressed office market, given the risks it could pose to the fiscal health of both the market and Washington as a whole. In a letter sent by the Federal...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
Meet The Jacksons: A Family Of Real-Life Black Cowboys
The Jackson family in Upper Marlboro, Maryland is honoring the country’s legacy of Black cowboys. The family sat down with Good Morning America to discuss their rodeo lifestyle. Corey Jackson and Robyn Jackson met at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, a rodeo known for celebrating Black cowboys and cowgirls....
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
Is dating in DC actually the worst? National finance website ranks cities for singles
WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is already well underway, which the singles among us might know all too well. If you're living in D.C. and trying to hunt down a holi-date for Christmas dinner, or a New Year's kiss by midnight, you might want to start with a plane ticket.
fox5dc.com
2 men shot, injured in DC’s Chinatown neighborhood
WASHINGTON - Authorities say two men were shot early Wednesday morning in D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street in the northwest. Officers say one of the men was transported with critical injuries and the other was hospitalized with what...
WUSA
ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo
WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
WJLA
DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
Washington City Paper
Was Christina Henderson ‘Hoodwinked’ on a Teacher Background Check Bill? Some Child Welfare Advocates Think So.
In her roughly two years in office, At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson has generally earned a reputation as a detail-oriented legislator with a zeal for probing questions in oversight hearings. So it caught Loose Lips’ attention when one prominent advocate claimed Henderson had been “hoodwinked” into backing a bad bill.
Comments / 0