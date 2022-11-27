Read full article on original website
BBC
James McAvoy's Cyrano de Bergerac co-stars 'racially abused' in Glasgow
James McAvoy's co-stars in Cyrano de Bergerac were racially abused on a "daily basis" while the play was on tour in Glasgow, the actor has claimed. The star, who was born in the city's Drumchapel area, said the harassment experienced by female cast members left him "delighted to leave" his home town.
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
The Tragic 2017 Death Of Star Chef Darren Simpson
At merely 21, chef Darren Simpson had accomplished what many aspiring chefs his age could only dream of. After two years of working as a professional chef, he was named the U.K.'s Young Chef of the year, becoming the youngest person to win the prestigious title, per The Daily Telegraph. Born in Northern Ireland, Simpson dreamt of making cooking his career after a family friend who was a chef by profession inspired him, per The Scotsman. He started his career in London, where he worked at the Michelin-starred Le Gavroche before moving back to Ireland. Back home, he worked in another acclaimed restaurant Roscoff, per Good Food.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis calls for villainous Paul scenes in reboot
Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis has called for his character to slip back into his villainous ways in the soap's anticipated reboot. Dennis plays the formerly cold-hearted and ruthless businessman Paul Robinson on the Aussie soap. The actor appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday (November 30) where he was quizzed about...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott shares plans to marry girlfriend Shelly Unitt
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Jill Scott has opened up on her wedding plans with longtime girlfriend Shelly Unitt. The couple reunited after spending a month apart while the former England footballer was in the Australian jungle for the show. Following her win, Scott announced it's time to "get some planning in place" for the wedding.
BBC
Matt Hancock paid £45k for SAS reality TV show
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4 reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The fee - revealed on the register of MPs' financial interests - is a fraction of the £400,000 he is reported to have got for ITV's I'm A Celebrity.
BBC
Historian David Olusoga to get freedom of Gateshead
Historian and TV presenter David Olusoga is to be granted the freedom of Gateshead, the council has confirmed. Mr Olusoga moved to the town from Nigeria when he was five years old and has spoken of his love for the area as well as encounters with racism. The Civilisations presenter...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 28/11/2022 - Seeing Double
Linda continues to worry about the consequences of missing her probation appointment, so Sharon asks Mick to tell Murray the real reason she went AWOL last week. Janine is annoyed when she learns that Mick has been with Linda again and she shares some upsetting news with him. Sonia realises that Janine is lying, but Janine stops her from telling Mick. Shirley overhears the conversation and gets suspicious.
Lewis Capaldi Stuns London Commuters by Performing on Train Station Piano
The singer-songwriter surprised a crowd of Brits when he put on an impromptu performance of his new single "Pointless" Lewis Capaldi has debuted his next single on a train station piano, earning some new fans, and a potential protégé! The singer-songwriter, 26, sat down for an impromptu performance of his new song "Pointless" while walking through London's St Pancras International this past week, surprising passersby. A TikTok shared by the UK's Official Charts shows how it all went down. Capaldi was strolling through the station passing out flyers for...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives fraud warning in tragic baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on ITVX. These episodes have not yet aired on TV, so this article contains storyline details that some viewers may wish to avoid. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives a concerning warning tonight (November 28) as she...
NME
Pet Shop Boys announce new UK and European tour dates for 2023
Pet Shop Boys have announced new UK and European dates for the ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour – check out the details below. The tour will now kick off in Rome on June 13, 2023, with additional stops in Dublin, Paris, Helsinki and Copenhagen, before finishing up in Gothenburg on July 9.
‘Till’, ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ and ’Living’ Production Designers On Recreating A Bygone Era
The 1950s can inspire various forms of nostalgia. Three films this Oscar season give life to that bygone era in three very different ways. Till gives a historically accurate representation of the period, heavily based on newsreels and photos documenting the Emmett Till case. The decade gets a rose-colored perspective with Don’t Worry Darling, taking a more opulent and luxurious lens to the Golden Age in America, while Living takes on 1950s London, showing a more restrained aesthetic and color palette than its American counterparts. Related Story 'Till' Team On The 29-Year Struggle To Bring The Film To The Screen – Contenders L.A. Related Story 'Living' Star Bill Nighy...
digitalspy.com
The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022
The celebrity sewers joining us for an extra festive Sewing Bee are Johannes Radebe, Natalie Cassidy, Penny Lancaster and Rosie Ramsey.”. Love it, and i am really manifesting a Patrick Grant participation for strictly next year, i think he has potential for a good allrounder contestant, quality dancer in ballroom and a fun entertaining guy in latins and specialty dances.
Brighton and Bristol among areas where under a third of people are Christian
Brighton and Bristol are among eight local areas of England where less than a third of the population describe themselves as Christian, according to the latest census data.Leicester and Slough have a similarly low proportion, together with four London boroughs: Camden, Hackney, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.The figures provide a snapshot of religious belief across England and Wales on the day of the census, March 21 2021.They show around two in three local authorities (218) saw fewer than 50% of people describing themselves as Christian, while in the remaining third (113) the proportion was 50% or higher.Tower Hamlets has the lowest...
digitalspy.com
Corrie 28/11/22: Awash With Excitement (9:15pm start)
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. Ed quotes £20,000 to fix the dry rot and Nick tells Leanne that...
digitalspy.com
James Whale dying
Couldn’t find a TalkRADIO thread to post this in so I thought I’d do it’s own thread. James Whale has announced that he has terminal cancer that has spread to his brain, spine, kidney and lungs and that he only has months to live 😭😭😭😭.
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity: South Africa?
At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused. At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused.
BBC
Jason Doyle: Ipswich Witches re-sign former world champion for 2023
Former world champion Jason Doyle has re-signed for Ipswich Witches ahead of the 2023 UK speedway season. The 37-year-old Australian was the club's leading scorer in 2022 with 172 at an average of 10.75. The Witches reached the Premiership play-offs this year but were beaten by eventual champions Belle Vue...
digitalspy.com
We Are Not Alone (Dave channel)
On at 9pm tonight (28th November), this appears to be a one episode 2 hour original comedy drama. I thought it might be of interest because it has a good cast and good writers. From comedy.co.uk website:. Set six weeks after the Gu'un aliens have invaded and completely conquered Earth,...
digitalspy.com
Do you think Harvey in Coronation Street can be redeemed
He is good character and he seems after Sams visit he looks like he is feeling guilty for what he did. He is good character and he seems after Sams visit he looks like he is feeling guilty for what he did. If it was Leanne he shot and killed...
