Chicago area high school students donate sweatshirts to nonprofit securing housing for homeless

By Michelle Gallardo via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

A surprise delivery for the holidays for some of those most in need.

That is what took place on Sunday morning when a group of Chicago-area high school student athletes dropped off around 1000 sweatshirts at Lincoln Park Community Services, a local nonprofit that helps the homeless secure stable housing across the city.

"Even without the holidays, it's a very hard time right now, especially after the COVID pandemic and a lot of people struggling in different areas of their lives, especially teens," said Alma Cruz, a preschool teacher and volunteer.

The sweatshirts were donated by students at a Black Friday college recruitment event, and are intended to bring a little bit of warmth as the cold season gets underway. But more than that, the students hope to shine a light on teen homelessness, which is often overlooked.

"Giving the sweatshirts should make us realize as student athletes to be grateful about what we're given and value the simple things in life," said Mia Loza, who attends De La Salle High School.

Izzy Strnic, who attends Nazareth Academy, also weighed in.

"I'm really grateful I can give back to my community and, like, being from Chicago, I can help the people around me," Strnic said.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, 2% of public school students across Illinois are homeless. That amounts to some 38,000 students.

"Homeless doesn't just mean standing on a street corner or on Lower Wacker drive. It may mean someone who is couch surfing, who may need to be in their car," said Joe Trost with Buddy's Helpers.

The donated sweatshirts will be stored at Lincoln Park Community Services for now, and will be sorted and distributed next week.

"Make it more socially accepted. I know, my friends, it's hard for them to want to express it. People don't want to be that guy. Or they don't want to be made fun of at school," said Jonathan Rodriguez, a volunteer.

