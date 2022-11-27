ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers

Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead

LeBron James and the Lakers had the ultimate disappointment on Monday night. LeBron James has been trying to carry the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always worked out as well as he has hoped. If you have been following this team, then you know that they have their fair share of issues. However, coming into last night’s Indiana Pacers tilt, they had won two in a row.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James: Quiet performance in loss

James produced 21 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to the Pacers. James turned the ball over only once and hit a clutch bucket late in the fourth quarter that almost stood as the game-winner, but this was still a subpar performance by his standards. The future Hall of Famer struggled with an 8-for-22 mark from the field and tallied only three assists, tying his season-low mark for the second straight game. While James continues to put up strong counting stats (25.4 points, 8.8 boards and 6.2 dimes per contest), his efficiency has taken a dip this season -- he's shooting just 45.5 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from three-point range, with the first mark on pace for a career low and the latter his worst since his rookie campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday

Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort

Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out

Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
WASHINGTON, DC
WCPO

Fan makes $75K half-court shot at Lakers game

A Los Angeles Lakers fan is $75,000 richer. Jamie Murry won the money Monday night after hitting a half-court shot at Crypto.com Arena. Immediately after the ball went through the net, Murry began celebrating with the team and crowd. He even got a hug from superstar Anthony Davis. Murry told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis' career night carries Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in a 142-127 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Porzingis was 6 of 10 from 3-point range for Washington, which recorded a season-high point total and snapped a three-game...
UTAH STATE
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago

Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

