Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Cat Has Been Raising Kittens from Different Litters, is So Relieved When Someone Comes to Help Her
A cat had been raising kittens from different litters and was so relieved to get some help one day. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, received a phone call about a cat mother and her kittens needing help. "(They) found themselves at one of the vets' that we work alongside. However, this was an unusual family," Nikki of Best Friends Felines shared.
Missing girls and golden retriever reunite with parents after large community search
This is the moment two young sisters — ages 4 and 7 — and their pet golden retriever were reunited with their family after they were reported missing Monday night in Louisiana. Police said they do not have any further details to release at this time regarding their disappearance.
Elderly cat with dementia keeps turning up to his former home
When Marcella opened the front door to her home, she wondered why a ginger cat was standing on the doorstep desperate to get in. But then she discovered the poor elderly moggy was called Fred and not only did he used to live there, he also has dementia. Videoed and...
Study Finds Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Happy, Well-Adjusted Pets
How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.
Fishtopher the cat gets adopted after going viral
Fishtopher, a 5-year-old domestic short hair and Bengal mix, went viral after his sad face was featured in his Pet Finder profile. He was being held at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, before he was adopted.
Rescue Pit Bull Gets Second Chance as Therapy Dog
Unfortunately, we’re all aware of how hard it can be for rescue dogs to find a new home. The more factors stacked against a pup, the harder it is – reactivity, larger size, and manners are all determining factors for many homes. Pit Bulls spend, on average, three times as long waiting for their forever […] The post Rescue Pit Bull Gets Second Chance as Therapy Dog appeared first on DogTime.
Fact Answered – Are Dogs Smarter Than Cats
Dogs and cats are two very different animals, but they are also often pitted against each other in a battle for intelligence. While there is no definitive answer to this question, many people believe that dogs are smarter than cats because of their natural abilities and intelligence. Whether you are...
