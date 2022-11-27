ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Has Been Raising Kittens from Different Litters, is So Relieved When Someone Comes to Help Her

A cat had been raising kittens from different litters and was so relieved to get some help one day. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, received a phone call about a cat mother and her kittens needing help. "(They) found themselves at one of the vets' that we work alongside. However, this was an unusual family," Nikki of Best Friends Felines shared.
Elderly cat with dementia keeps turning up to his former home

When Marcella opened the front door to her home, she wondered why a ginger cat was standing on the doorstep desperate to get in. But then she discovered the poor elderly moggy was called Fred and not only did he used to live there, he also has dementia. Videoed and...
Study Finds Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Happy, Well-Adjusted Pets

How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.
Rescue Pit Bull Gets Second Chance as Therapy Dog

Unfortunately, we’re all aware of how hard it can be for rescue dogs to find a new home. The more factors stacked against a pup, the harder it is – reactivity, larger size, and manners are all determining factors for many homes. Pit Bulls spend, on average, three times as long waiting for their forever […] The post Rescue Pit Bull Gets Second Chance as Therapy Dog appeared first on DogTime.
UTAH STATE
Fact Answered – Are Dogs Smarter Than Cats

Dogs and cats are two very different animals, but they are also often pitted against each other in a battle for intelligence. While there is no definitive answer to this question, many people believe that dogs are smarter than cats because of their natural abilities and intelligence. Whether you are...
