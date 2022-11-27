Read full article on original website
Packers called out for faking injury against Eagles
The Green Bay Packers were unable to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles’ high-flying offense on Sunday night, and at least one of their players was caught faking an injury in an attempt to slow things down. The stunt led to some sharp criticism. The Eagles scored a touchdown...
3 reasons why Green Bay Packers must shut down Aaron Rodgers, start Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now dealing with a significant rib injury and an avulsion fracture in his
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers work out local quarterback
It certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers to start this weekend against the Chicago Bears. However, if his thumb and rib injuries cause problems, they’ll turn to Jordan Love to lead the way. But in case the team needs to look at their depth chart in case of an emergency, they’ve worked out a quarterback who might be able to help.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Aaron Rodgers hurt
The Packers ran out of time against Hurts, who seems poised to take the torch from Rodgers as the next MVP.
Porterville Recorder
Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best...
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday now owns missed timeout vs. Steelers: 'That one's on me'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said he learned accountability during his career from Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell and he plans to lean on it
Week 13 Preview: Bears vs Packers
Both far from playoff contention, the Bears and Packers are gearing up for their most meaningful game remaining in the 2022-23 campaign. The Packers are three-point favorites and are 4-8 against the spread this year. Similarly, Chicago is 4-7-1 against the spread. Check out these keys to the game:. Quarterbacks.
