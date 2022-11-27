ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers work out local quarterback

It certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers to start this weekend against the Chicago Bears. However, if his thumb and rib injuries cause problems, they’ll turn to Jordan Love to lead the way. But in case the team needs to look at their depth chart in case of an emergency, they’ve worked out a quarterback who might be able to help.
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chicago Sports Nation

Week 13 Preview: Bears vs Packers

Both far from playoff contention, the Bears and Packers are gearing up for their most meaningful game remaining in the 2022-23 campaign. The Packers are three-point favorites and are 4-8 against the spread this year. Similarly, Chicago is 4-7-1 against the spread. Check out these keys to the game:. Quarterbacks.
CHICAGO, IL

