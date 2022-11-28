ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers' quarterback Henigan returning next season, source confirms

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPIwX_0jPKDIRu00

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan is returning for the 2023 season, a source confirmed to The Daily Memphian on Sunday.

Retaining Henigan is big for Memphis after there was speculation that the sophomore might look at other options following this season. The Tigers have a 12-12 record since Henigan has been in the program and are 12-11 with him as a starter.

Henigan, who was a freshman All-American last year, has been the most consistent player for the University of Memphis this season. The sophomore has thrown for 3,287 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 63.8% of his passes.

Memphis is hoping to end this season on a high note by winning a bowl game before preparing for a better season next year. Still having Henigan run the offense will go a long way in improving from this season.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy