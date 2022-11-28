Tigers' quarterback Henigan returning next season, source confirms

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan is returning for the 2023 season, a source confirmed to The Daily Memphian on Sunday.

Retaining Henigan is big for Memphis after there was speculation that the sophomore might look at other options following this season. The Tigers have a 12-12 record since Henigan has been in the program and are 12-11 with him as a starter.

Henigan, who was a freshman All-American last year, has been the most consistent player for the University of Memphis this season. The sophomore has thrown for 3,287 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 63.8% of his passes.

Memphis is hoping to end this season on a high note by winning a bowl game before preparing for a better season next year. Still having Henigan run the offense will go a long way in improving from this season.