ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

MSP: Two vehicles on US-131 shot at with BB gun

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AY4h9_0jPKDBGp00

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two vehicles were shot at with a BB gun on Saturday on US-131 in the Wyoming area.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on US-131 between 44th Street and 76th Street, Michigan State Police said in a tweet .

Witnesses told police the car was a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was dark colored, possibly black.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured but these actions are extremely dangerous and unlawful,” MSP said in the tweet.

One person was hit in the shoulder, which caused a welt, state troopers say. The BB gun pellet broke through a car window.

Anyone with information or anyone with information about a similar incident should call the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
WAYLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Body of missing man found along lakeshore in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have located the body of a man who was reported missing from his Allegan County home a week ago. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 28, near the lakeshore in the area of Riley Street and North Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. His body was recovered by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)

Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy