Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead early Sunday at an encampment in south Wichita. Officers were called to a report of an overdose in the 2900 block of South Washington. They got to the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. and found the bodies of a man and woman. The woman was identified as 20-year-old Stevie Metts of Wichita. The man was identified as a 35-year-old Wichita resident, but his name was not released. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO