A STRONG winter storm is on the move!

A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a "Winter Storm Watch" for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a "Winter Storm Warning" is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4" of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4" throughout the day Wednesday.
School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week

A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
Giving Tuesday: NonStop Local KHQ, United Way partnering to get kids free books

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dolly Parton, NonStop Local KHQ and United Way are partnering together on Giving Tuesday to help Spokane kids get free books. Over the years, 2.1 million children have registered for Parton's "Imagination Library," from newborn through 5 years old, to get a free book each month. The only requirements to sign up are the child has to be 5 years old or younger and live in Spokane County.
Gonzaga to hang numbers of Dan Dickau, Kelly Olynyk, Courtney Vandersloot in Kennel rafters

Frank Burgess, John Stockton and Adam Morrison will have company in the McCarthey Athletic Centers rafters by the end of the 2022-23 basketball season. On Tuesday, Gonzaga announced the latest trio of Bulldogs greats who will have their numbers retired by the school at different points this season. The group includes men’s standouts Dan Dickau and Kelly Olynyk, along with women’s standout Courtney Vandersloot, whose initial jersey celebration was postponed due to a COVID-19 cancellation last year.
