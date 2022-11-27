Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
A look at the heavy snowfall in Spokane
The snow is continuing to fall across the region. NonStop Local's Kalae Chock has a look at the current snowfall in Spokane.
KHQ Right Now
Winter Storm Warning in place starting early Wednesday for Spokane, CdA
SPOKANE, Wash. - Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday. Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall in...
KHQ Right Now
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
KHQ Right Now
Snow starting to fall across the region, latest timeline from Blake Jensen
Snow is already starting to fall across parts of the region, reaching Spokane soon. We're under a NonStop Local Weather Alert, Blake Jensen has the latest timeline.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools prepares for heavy snowfall
Spokane Public Schools is preparing for heavy snowfall this week. NonStop Local KHQ's Ava Wainhouse spoke with Superintendent Adam Swinyard on Tuesday.
KHQ Right Now
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a "Winter Storm Watch" for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a "Winter Storm Warning" is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4" of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4" throughout the day Wednesday.
KHQ Right Now
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
KHQ Right Now
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
KHQ Right Now
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
KHQ Right Now
Giving Tuesday: NonStop Local KHQ, United Way partnering to get kids free books
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dolly Parton, NonStop Local KHQ and United Way are partnering together on Giving Tuesday to help Spokane kids get free books. Over the years, 2.1 million children have registered for Parton's "Imagination Library," from newborn through 5 years old, to get a free book each month. The only requirements to sign up are the child has to be 5 years old or younger and live in Spokane County.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga to hang numbers of Dan Dickau, Kelly Olynyk, Courtney Vandersloot in Kennel rafters
Frank Burgess, John Stockton and Adam Morrison will have company in the McCarthey Athletic Centers rafters by the end of the 2022-23 basketball season. On Tuesday, Gonzaga announced the latest trio of Bulldogs greats who will have their numbers retired by the school at different points this season. The group includes men’s standouts Dan Dickau and Kelly Olynyk, along with women’s standout Courtney Vandersloot, whose initial jersey celebration was postponed due to a COVID-19 cancellation last year.
Comments / 0