Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Features Zach LaVine
Generally, the NBA’s best young prospects go to the league’s worst teams. That’s due to the lottery system. The league’s basement dwellers have better odds of landing a top pick in the draft. It also works out well for everyone. Young players get longer leashes in systems that actively prioritize their development.
Yardbarker
Suns Center Deandre Ayton Finding Rhythm at Right Time
No one has quite been scapegoated for the Phoenix Suns' problems this season like Deandre Ayton. His offseason quickly was turned into theatrics thanks to Kevin Durant and then quickly dashed when the Indiana Pacers offered him his current 4-year, 133-million dollar deal that the Suns then matched. Many Suns...
Ja Morant's triple-double leads the Memphis Grizzlies past the New York Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks went to overtime in their first meeting to open the season, and the second matchup Sunday felt like it was headed in the same direction. The Grizzlies were up two points with six seconds remaining after Grizzlies star Ja Morant made one of two free throws. ...
Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'
The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) upgraded to probable Sunday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus was originally listed questionable due to a shoulder impingement. However, on the latest injury report, he is now labeled with a probable tag. Expect him to play. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu to come off bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okongwu will move to the bench Monday with Clint Capela (dental pain) back in the starting five. Okongwu has a $4,400 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected for 17.6...
numberfire.com
Heat list Gabe Vincent (knee) as questionable for Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Despite being active in his last two games, Vincent has not logged any playing time due to a recent knee ailment. In 21.0 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to produce 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) cleared for play Monday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nembhard has missed the last four games for the Pacers, but should make his return for tonight's tilt against the Lakers. Nembhard has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13.9...
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game
Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall (illness) questionable for Pelicans' Wednesday game against Toronto
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Marshall's status remains in question after he was forced to sit one game with an illness. Expect Garrett Temple to see more minutes off the bench if Marshall remains inactive. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's clash with Boston. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
numberfire.com
Rodney McGruder playing with Pistons' second unit on Tuesday night
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. McGruder will resume his previous bench role after Bojan Bogdanovic made his return on Tuesday. In 59.2 minutes this season per Rotogrinders' Court IQ, McGruder is averaging 0.65 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) ruled out again for Magic
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out for Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs will sit out a third straight game, but Markelle Fultz (toe) will be available for the first time this season and Cole Anthony (oblique) will also be back. Suggs will have a smaller role moving forward, now that the Magic have more bodies in the backcourt.
numberfire.com
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (illness) won't return for Orlando Sunday night
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team is holding him out for the remainder of the second half versus a shorthanded 76ers team. Expect more minutes for R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan.
