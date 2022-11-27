Read full article on original website
Louisiana tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested for possessing warrant and firearm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at […]
Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
Monroe UPS worker arrested for marijuana possession and theft of several packages
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, officers from the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a UPS facility where Phillip Edwards, 32, had just been fired for possessing .5 grams of marijuana in camouflage bag. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Edwards and advised him of his Miranda rights. Following […]
42-Year-Old Louis J. Greenberg Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Ouachita Parish (Ouachita Parish, La)
Authorities from the Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on. Sunday. Upon their arrival, witnesses informed the troopers that the driver involved in the crash ran across a pasture into a homeowner’s driveway. Troopers on the scene discovered the homeowner holding the driver, Louis J. Greenberg at gunpoint.
Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
Richwood man accused of damaging victim’s vehicle; blames it on being drunk
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a Damage to Property complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located the victim who mentioned that her driver’s side back window was shattered and a large […]
ktalnews.com
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Wanted man arrested on warrants
A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
Monroe man arrested for firing shots while intoxicated
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, the Monroe Police Department answered a shots fired call through ShotSpotter. The shots were reported to have been fired on South 7th Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they noticed a male, whom they later identified as James Earl Robinson. Robison was seen sitting in the […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident causes traffic on US Highway 165, near ULM
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Traffic has developed on US Highway 165 near ULM. The cause of Traffic is due to a vehicle accident. One vehicle appears to be flipped upside down. We will keep you updated once more information is received.
West Monroe man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
Still no clues in 2021 murder of man outside popular Monroe liquor store
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A shooting just outside a popular liquor store in Monroe left one person dead in September 2021. No arrests have been made, leaving the family longing for answers and a murderer on the loose. It happened on September 4th in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Rd., taking the life of 34-year-old Rodrecas […]
Traffic stop lands Lincoln Parish woman in jail for possessing meth; West Monroe Police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a dark license plate cover. Police then made contact with the driver and advised him of the reason he was stopped. According to police, they […]
Former Lake Providence police officer accused of impersonating an officer to get out of traffic ticket; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, around 6:51 PM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. when they observed a blue Lincoln Town Car with a blown headlight on the driver’s side. According to police, they initiated a traffic stop […]
Louisiana man attempts to fight off officers during arrest for possession of marijuana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, officers were investigating a vehicle accident involving 36-year-old Patrick Blunt. Blunt was speaking with officers when they detected a strong odor of marijuana on his person. Officers attempted to place Blunt under arrest and read him his Miranda rights, but Blunt became enraged and resisted the officers’ […]
KNOE TV8
State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
West Monroe man breaks into victim’s vehicle; charged with burglary
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, a citizen contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a complaint at her home on Larry Henry Road in West Monroe, La. The victim made the call due to a noise from what seemed to be a male screaming and yelling outside of her residence. […]
Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man
Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 24, 2022, that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.
