ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Louisiana tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested for possessing warrant and firearm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
Nationwide Report

42-Year-Old Louis J. Greenberg Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Ouachita Parish (Ouachita Parish, La)

Authorities from the Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on. Sunday. Upon their arrival, witnesses informed the troopers that the driver involved in the crash ran across a pasture into a homeowner’s driveway. Troopers on the scene discovered the homeowner holding the driver, Louis J. Greenberg at gunpoint.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
WEST MONROE, LA
ktalnews.com

2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man arrested on warrants

A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for firing shots while intoxicated

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, the Monroe Police Department answered a shots fired call through ShotSpotter. The shots were reported to have been fired on South 7th Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they noticed a male, whom they later identified as James Earl Robinson. Robison was seen sitting in the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Lake Providence police officer accused of impersonating an officer to get out of traffic ticket; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, around 6:51 PM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. when they observed a blue Lincoln Town Car with a blown headlight on the driver’s side. According to police, they initiated a traffic stop […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man attempts to fight off officers during arrest for possession of marijuana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, officers were investigating a vehicle accident involving 36-year-old Patrick Blunt. Blunt was speaking with officers when they detected a strong odor of marijuana on his person. Officers attempted to place Blunt under arrest and read him his Miranda rights, but Blunt became enraged and resisted the officers’ […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man

Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 24, 2022, that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.
MINDEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy