The office of Maryland’s attorney general on Thursday released the name of the man shot and killed by Frederick County sheriff’s deputies earlier this week. Aaron Mensah, 23, was shot at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Zoe Lane, the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh said. The sheriff’s office said he was armed, and that they had responded to the area because his sister called 911 and told them he was stabbing their parents.

