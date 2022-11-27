The man killed in a west Wichita crash on November 23rd has been identified as 70-year-old John Gregory. This crash happened on 21st Street, west of 119th Street West, around 10:15 Wednesday morning. Police said a driver was stopped while waiting to turn at Teal Brook when she was hit from behind. The crash pushed her into oncoming traffic where she was hit by Gregory. He was hospitalized after the crash and passed away a few days later.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO