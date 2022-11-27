ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, KS

kfdi.com

Salina man killed in workplace accident

A man is dead following a workplace accident in Salina. Emergency crews were called to Crestwood Incorporated around 3:30 p.m. on November 23rd. They found 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben had become trapped under an 18-hundred-pound load of wood. Goben was taken to a hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas

WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident

MARION, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify victim of fatal Wichita crash

A Wichita man was killed in a crash Saturday evening near Kellogg and I-135. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Police said 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen was driving west on Kellogg when he lost control of his pickup at the Washington exit. The pickup went off the roadway and hit two trees, and Christiansen was thrown out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash

WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died after ejected in pickup crash

WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

One dead in Kansas trailer house fire

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m., Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision

WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man killed in Harvey County crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Wichita man was killed early Sunday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 near Newton. The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-135, a half-mile south of Highway 50. A car driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was going north in the southbound lanes and it struck a van head-on.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash

WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after chase in parts of three counties

BEVERLY - Hours after allegedly leading law enforcement personnel on a chase through parts of three counties, a Salina man was arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple charges that included possession of methamphetamine. A Saline County deputy observed a man driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Interstate 70 at 80...
SALINA, KS
kfdi.com

More details released on fatal crash from Nov. 23

The man killed in a west Wichita crash on November 23rd has been identified as 70-year-old John Gregory. This crash happened on 21st Street, west of 119th Street West, around 10:15 Wednesday morning. Police said a driver was stopped while waiting to turn at Teal Brook when she was hit from behind. The crash pushed her into oncoming traffic where she was hit by Gregory. He was hospitalized after the crash and passed away a few days later.
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Missing Lyon County man found out-of-state

Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?. The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1. But his name...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Four people injured in single-vehicle rollover west of Salina early Sunday

Four people were injured in a rollover wreck west of Salina early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo, 25, of Salina, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 140, just west of S. Burma Road, in a 2018 Infinity, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in a field.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Hillsboro teenager dies after ATV crash, says KHP

HILLSBORO, KS
KSN News

16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.

HILLSBORO, KS

