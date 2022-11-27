Read full article on original website
Salina man killed in workplace accident
A man is dead following a workplace accident in Salina. Emergency crews were called to Crestwood Incorporated around 3:30 p.m. on November 23rd. They found 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben had become trapped under an 18-hundred-pound load of wood. Goben was taken to a hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
Police identify victim of fatal Wichita crash
A Wichita man was killed in a crash Saturday evening near Kellogg and I-135. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Police said 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen was driving west on Kellogg when he lost control of his pickup at the Washington exit. The pickup went off the roadway and hit two trees, and Christiansen was thrown out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Investigators determined that just after 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Christiansen was westbound on Kellogg just west of Interstate 35. He...
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
One dead in Kansas trailer house fire
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m., Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality...
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
Wichita woman wants justice after brother dies of suspected overdose
A Wichita woman is pushing for accountability after she said her brother died of an overdose in October.
Wichita man killed in Harvey County crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Wichita man was killed early Sunday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 near Newton. The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-135, a half-mile south of Highway 50. A car driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was going north in the southbound lanes and it struck a van head-on.
Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that killed 70-year-old John Gregory. Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, officers were dispatched to an injury accident in the 12500 block of West 21st. Officers arrived on the scene and found three vehicles involved. Gregory was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.
Salina man arrested after chase in parts of three counties
BEVERLY - Hours after allegedly leading law enforcement personnel on a chase through parts of three counties, a Salina man was arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple charges that included possession of methamphetamine. A Saline County deputy observed a man driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Interstate 70 at 80...
The man killed in a west Wichita crash on November 23rd has been identified as 70-year-old John Gregory. This crash happened on 21st Street, west of 119th Street West, around 10:15 Wednesday morning. Police said a driver was stopped while waiting to turn at Teal Brook when she was hit from behind. The crash pushed her into oncoming traffic where she was hit by Gregory. He was hospitalized after the crash and passed away a few days later.
Missing Lyon County man found out-of-state
Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?. The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1. But his name...
Dog dies in fire east of Hutchinson
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
Four people injured in single-vehicle rollover west of Salina early Sunday
Four people were injured in a rollover wreck west of Salina early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo, 25, of Salina, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 140, just west of S. Burma Road, in a 2018 Infinity, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in a field.
Hillsboro teenager dies after ATV crash, says KHP
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A teenager has died after crashing his ATV into a ditch late Saturday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old boy from Hillsboro boy was riding his ATV on 170th St. late Saturday night when his vehicle left the road and stopped in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
The other person involved was a man from San Francisco.
