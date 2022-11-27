ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police look for suspect after shots fired on US-131 in Grand Rapids

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting on US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Troopers say there were two reports from drivers late Saturday night near 44th and 76th streets.

State police say one person was hit in the shoulder, which caused a welt.

Another driver told troopers their back window was shot out.

Detectives believe the gun used was a BB or pellet gun, based on evidence from the scene and the reported injuries.

Now, investigators are looking for a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, which they believe the suspect was driving when shots were fired.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Michigan State Police or Silent Observer.

