Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Phoenix Suns Announce A Big Promotion
The Phoenix Suns made a big announcement about James Jones.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Clippers drop concerning updates on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for a post-Thanksgiving back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without the services of both Paul George and Luke Kennard, as well as potentially Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced...
Booker scores 44; Brown says Kings ‘don’t know how to do it yet’ following loss to Suns
The Kings hung with the Suns, but Devin Booker’s 44 points and a down game from De’Aaron Fox led to Sacramento’s third consecutive loss.
Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash
Fans were all in praise of the players for taking time off to interact with the kid.
KSAT 12
Spurs sign veteran forward, cut player to make room
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived little-used guard Jordan Hall. The moves come after first-round draft pick Jeremy Sochan left Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter, due to an undisclosed injury. Starting center Jakob Poeltl also sustained an ankle injury.
'He's bringing it': Deandre Ayton named Western Conference Player of the Week for first time ever
SACRAMENTO – Deandre Ayton received more than the game ball after his dominant 20-20 performance Saturday night against Utah. The Suns big was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday as he averaged 23.7 points on 67.4% shooting, 16 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in Phoenix’s 3-0 run last week.
New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that they have waived Feron Hunt, who was on a two-way contract.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
Kings PG De’Aaron Fox discusses his rough outing in Sacramento’s 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox gives his thoughts on Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, his offensive struggles in the game, Sacramento’s third straight loss and being unable to stop Phoenix’s Devin Booker.
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks
Some high school athletes are banking big bucks thanks to changes that allow them to accept major endorsement deals
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Yardbarker
Suns Outlast Stubborn Kings 122-117
The Phoenix Suns have now won their fifth game in a row after defeating the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. It's their sixth win in seven games. The Kings now see their losing streak extend to three after a hard fought game that went down to the wire. Action began...
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Florida Panthers weigh in after sixth loss in seven games: ‘We need to shift our focus’
A three-goal comeback — something the Florida Panthers made shockingly routine last year — never materialized Tuesday in Canada and the Panthers’ skid continued.
Comments / 0