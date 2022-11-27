Read full article on original website
Related
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Google Maps to get s live-view and Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade: Real time visuals & navigation on camera
All these new features will be available starting this week to both, Android and iOS users. A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 allows disabling wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display
Apple added new customization options for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display in iOS 16.2 beta 3. Until now, you could only enable or disable the feature on the new iPhones. The latest iOS 16.2 beta, released to developers Tuesday, provides toggles for disabling wallpaper and notifications in...
A Bay Area Man From 1953 Predicted Smartphones, Video Calls and Apple Watches
A Bay Area man predicted in 1953 that humans would have smartphones and smartwatches, and make video calls. When rotary phones were considered a luxury, the President of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Mark R. Sullivan, predicted the future of cell phones. He foretold that humans would have smartphones that will let them make video calls and carry around watches that can be used as phones.
Phone Arena
The FTC and seven states sue Google over deceptive Pixel radio ads
During the beginning of this year, we told you that led by Texas state attorney general Ken Paxton, the state of Texas was suing Google over radio ads broadcast in 2019 and 2020 promoting the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Google had signed deals with media companies to promote its new handsets including iHeartMedia, to record and broadcast advertisements in the Dallas-Fort Worth ("DFW") and Houston, Texas markets.
techaiapp.com
Apple 2022 App Store Award Winners Announced, BeReal Named App of the year
Apple has released the list of its 2022 App Store Award winners to highlight the 15 best apps and games of the year across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV categories. The list includes novel social media app BeReal, the productivity tool GoodNotes 5, immersive 3D family genealogy app MacFamilyTree 10, the Latin American entertainment platform ViX, and workout tracker Gentler Streak. The Cupertino tech giant has awarded Apex Legends Mobile, Moncage, Inscryption, and El Hijo as the best gaming titles on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV respectively.
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
Phone Arena
Gmail and Google Calendar might be coming to the Pixel Watch and other Wear OS devices
It has been more than a month since Google released its first wearable device, the Pixel Watch. Like with many other newly released devices, however, there is plenty of work to be done before the Pixel Watch could feel like a well-rounded and complete tech product. Google has been working...
Google ends support for Keep and Maps on Wear OS 2
Google appears to have quietly removed support for Keep and Maps from Wear OS 2 smartwatches.
Phone Arena
This extra-large Lenovo tablet with 'all-day' battery life delivers a ton of value for your Cyber buck
While most "professional" bargain hunters know full well that the vast majority of top Cyber Monday phone deals available every year on the last Monday of November are simply renamed, rehashed, or extended Black Friday sales, holiday shoppers who know where and when to look will occasionally find a (deeply discounted) gem or two that they didn't see before.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
Phone Arena
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Whether you think of picking up an iPhone 14 during the holiday season or not, iPhone 15 leaks and rumors aren’t going to wait!. Some of the most exciting iPhone 15 series leaks we’ve had so far hint at a periscope zoom camera for at least one iPhone 15 model, Dynamic Island for all four 2023 iPhones, (finally) a new 3nm chip for the Pro models, and, of course, the one to rule all rumors - a USB-C charging port across the entire iPhone 15 lineup (with faster charging and data transfer speeds for the premium models).
Pay $95 and get Microsoft Office for life, thanks to this Cyber Monday deal
While Microsoft 365 is a popular subscription, you can also purchase the Office suite for a one-time fee. The starting price is just under $95 on Cyber Monday.
Phone Arena
Here's our first look at Google's 2023 mid-ranger, the Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7a mid-ranger will once again allow consumers to spend less for a phone with an outstanding photography system including Google's highly-praised image processing software. And previous rumors have the phone equipped with the 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor along with a 13MP IMX712 sensor on the back. The Pixel 7a is also rumored to feature a 90Hz refresh rate (compared to the old-school 60Hz display found on the Pixel 6a).
Phone Arena
This Magic Keyboard deal will click with any iPad Pro user out there
While Apple's iPadOS was evolving throughout the years to offer split-screen, file transfers, and enhanced clipboard, the iPads were still missing something very important — a proper keyboard. Yes, Apple had the Smart Keyboard, which was... quite bad for its asking price (and still is). And there are 3rd party solutions, but they don't work perfectly flawlessly with iPadOS.
Phone Arena
The latest Diesel Griffed launches with the latest Wear OS and a brand-new companion app
Diesel, famous for its fashion brand, has now officially launched its 6th generation of the Griffed smartwatch, along with a brand new companion app, described as offering an improved and more feature-rich experience than ever. The smartwatch comes with the latest Wear OS 3 and is powered by Snapdragon’s Wear...
Google’s 4K Chromecast gets its first security patch post-Android 12
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Google’s newest HD-only Chromecast came running Android 12 out of the box, its 4K sibling was stuck with Android 10 for over two years. That changed last month when Google finally updated it to Android 12 for TV. Now, the company is rolling out the latest security patch to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K (via 9to5Google). The new update supposedly also brings along fixes for the issues that Android 12 introduced.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 could be armed with new Sony sensor twice as capable as current cameras
We are presumably still a solid ten months away from the unveiling of Apple's next iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 series, but the rumor mills are already running wild. The latest leak pertains to the iPhone 15's camera. One of the main upgrades of the iPhone 14 range was the...
Comments / 0