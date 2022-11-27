Read full article on original website
Winter chill today but spring-like temps return by Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High temperatures about 25 degrees cooler today but the cold doesn’t last long. Expect highs in the 70s to wrap-up the workweek. November goes out with a bang with a much cooler day ahead of us. Temperatures top out in the mid-40s with cloud cover building in this afternoon. Winds will be much lighter but even a light breeze from the north will make it feel cooler.
Colder temperatures intersperse with warmer weather this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mixture of sun and mostly clouds today with warmer afternoon temperatures over the South Plains. Tuesday will bring increasing winds, some clouds, and even warmer afternoon temps as highs will climb to near or above 70 degrees in some areas of the region. However, it will not last long, tomorrow night signals the return of much colder temps back to the South Plains.
Strong winds today bring in our next cold front tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Enjoy the warm, sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, lower 70s before cold weather returns tonight. Sunny and dry conditions across the South Plains ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon with strong winds from the west around 20-30 mph.
Warmer and windy the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a week of cold temperatures and precipitation things are starting to simmer down. No rain is expected for the next few days. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies. It is going to be a windy day with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
Crosbyton CISD resumes classes as crews work to restore heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD resumed classes on Tuesday as crews continue working to restore heat to the elementary school building and gymnasiums. Superintendent David Rodriguez said the district became aware of a gas leak in August. At the beginning of November, Rodriguez said the district learned the entire...
Evening stays cool as rain departs Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain showers, with a few snow flakes mixed in at times, will continue to develop and spread over most of the South Plains through the morning hours. However, the overall system that has brought this activity over the last few days will slowly be moving off to the east.
Lubbock Woman Gets Snowed in While Staying in Ruidoso Cabin
Last week marked the annual fall family get-together some love and others hate, Thanksgiving. As someone that was not only born around Thanksgiving, but also loves anything to do with food, I am quite fond of the holiday. As a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving, as well as my birthday...
Lubbock Power & Light prepares for needed legislative action before retail electric competition
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At the top of the City of Lubbock’s newest legislative agenda is support for Lubbock Power & Light’s efforts to enter the retail electric competitive market. According to LP&L, it will need changes to state laws to ensure a smooth transition in the fall.
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
One seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Idalou Road and East Loop 289 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Year after shortages, Lubbock toy store shares what customers can expect before Christmas
One year following supply chain shortages, Building Blocks Toy Store said on Tuesday that customers can still expect to see higher toy prices this holiday season.
3 Area teams left for December football
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Area teams are left playing December football. 7 p.m. on Friday at the Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
Lubbock man celebrates Native American heritage by building tepee in front yard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is celebrating Native American Heritage month and his own heritage by building a tepee right in his front yard. Billy Ray Davis, 75, is building the tepee on his own, hoping to use it to share stories about his ancestors with his descendants. The large display is outside his home on the corner of 30th St. and Ave. P.
I’m One Step Closer To Solving A Riveting Lubbock Mystery
Alright, I don't know about 'riveting'...but it's definitely a mystery. I published an article in early October detailing a bizarre weekly occurrence on 82nd and Quaker across from the radio station. If you didn't get a chance to read it, you can find it here. So basically... Someone has been...
You Need To Try These Lubbock Food Trucks, They Took Home The Gold Sunday
This weekend was the one-year anniversary of Lubbock's Food Trucks for a Cause. This event happens every last Sunday of the month. Food trucks come together to serve food for the community all day and every month they give back to a local nonprofit. To celebrate big for their one...
The Real Reason Lubbock Needs A Buc-ee’s Is Not What You Think
I can think of a million reasons why Lubbock deserves a Bucc-ee's, and why one would do well here. The most obvious reason is I27, which serves as a corridor through this part of Texas for truckers. But that's why Bucc-ee's needs Lubbock, not why we need a Bucc-ee's. Do...
