Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Winter chill today but spring-like temps return by Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High temperatures about 25 degrees cooler today but the cold doesn’t last long. Expect highs in the 70s to wrap-up the workweek. November goes out with a bang with a much cooler day ahead of us. Temperatures top out in the mid-40s with cloud cover building in this afternoon. Winds will be much lighter but even a light breeze from the north will make it feel cooler.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Colder temperatures intersperse with warmer weather this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mixture of sun and mostly clouds today with warmer afternoon temperatures over the South Plains. Tuesday will bring increasing winds, some clouds, and even warmer afternoon temps as highs will climb to near or above 70 degrees in some areas of the region. However, it will not last long, tomorrow night signals the return of much colder temps back to the South Plains.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Strong winds today bring in our next cold front tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Enjoy the warm, sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, lower 70s before cold weather returns tonight. Sunny and dry conditions across the South Plains ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon with strong winds from the west around 20-30 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warmer and windy the next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a week of cold temperatures and precipitation things are starting to simmer down. No rain is expected for the next few days. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies. It is going to be a windy day with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Crosbyton CISD resumes classes as crews work to restore heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD resumed classes on Tuesday as crews continue working to restore heat to the elementary school building and gymnasiums. Superintendent David Rodriguez said the district became aware of a gas leak in August. At the beginning of November, Rodriguez said the district learned the entire...
CROSBYTON, TX
KCBD

Evening stays cool as rain departs Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain showers, with a few snow flakes mixed in at times, will continue to develop and spread over most of the South Plains through the morning hours. However, the overall system that has brought this activity over the last few days will slowly be moving off to the east.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week

So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man celebrates Native American heritage by building tepee in front yard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is celebrating Native American Heritage month and his own heritage by building a tepee right in his front yard. Billy Ray Davis, 75, is building the tepee on his own, hoping to use it to share stories about his ancestors with his descendants. The large display is outside his home on the corner of 30th St. and Ave. P.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

I’m One Step Closer To Solving A Riveting Lubbock Mystery

Alright, I don't know about 'riveting'...but it's definitely a mystery. I published an article in early October detailing a bizarre weekly occurrence on 82nd and Quaker across from the radio station. If you didn't get a chance to read it, you can find it here. So basically... Someone has been...
LUBBOCK, TX

