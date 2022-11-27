Read full article on original website
Related
soultracks.com
First Listen: Kenny Thomas returns "On Time"
(November 30, 2022) It’s been more than a decade since Kenny Thomas’s last full-length album. Yet, he’s kept plenty busy: penning his autobiography (Baring My Soul), touring with Living in a Box, guesting on a number of colleagues’ albums, and practicing acupuncture. Having recently celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of his debut LP, Voices, and enjoyed widespread success with the cool and funky “Contagious,” the stage finally seems yet for his long-awaited fifth solo set—currently scheduled for spring 2023 release on Virtue Records.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lamone gives the truth and a jam on "Rhythm & Blues"
(November 27, 2022) Many scholars have observed that there would be no identifiable American music without the contributions of Black musicians, singers, and the Black cultural experience writ large. The cultural imprint that Black folk left on the art of the Americas can be found in every musical style and genre heard and enjoyed throughout North and South America. The world has sung and danced to the beat of music made by those who are a part of the African diaspora for nearly half of a millennium.
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records
What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”
Xscape Shines In La Roxx Looks During Soul Train Awards Performance
Xscape shows off their killer style during their Soul Train Awards performance.
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Alum Jacob Aaron Gaines Celebrates His Birthday
Moses Winters dealt with plenty of heartaches over the years in Genoa City, but Y&R fans loved seeing him back in town, living with his brother Devon Hamilton, and his sweet romance with Faith Newman before both headed off to college. Actor Jacob Aaron Gaines is busy celebrating his own major milestone.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Irene Cara dead: Flashdance and Fame star dies at 63
The woman behind two of the biggest movie soundtrack songs of the 1980s has died. Irene Cara, best known for her vocals on the title tracks to Fame and Flashdance, died at her home in Florida, according to a statement posted on her Twitter. "This is the absolute worst part...
Why Austin Butler cries every time he sees one Elvis Presley performance
The onetime Disney actor knew he had to wait for the right project. And when 'Elvis' came along, he was ready to go all in.
Dolly Parton Has Confirmed Her Retirement From Touring
Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
AFI Playing ‘Sing the Sorrow’ in Full ‘For the First + Last Time Ever’ at 20th Anniversary Show
Has it really been 20 years? AFI have a big anniversary coming up in 2023, and they'll celebrate it with a concert arena filled with fans playing a one-time, full-album performance of their 2003 Sing the Sorrow album. The SoCal rockers will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on...
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
itrwrestling.com
“That Was Pure Entertainment” – Mandy Rose Reflects On Beloved Storyline With Otis
Towards the end of 2019, a romance storyline between Otis and Mandy Rose was featured on WWE television. The story continued to Wrestlemania 36, where Mandy Rose helped Otis score a victory over veteran Dolph Ziggler. The romantic angle was adored by WWE fans thanks to the undeniable on-screen chemistry...
Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'
The documentary will hit theaters on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 Johnny Cash experienced various and highs and lows throughout his life. In the upcoming documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late Man in Black found the light after darkness. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the documentary, viewers will see Cash in all his glory as he performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs and receives an award for album of the year. "He wanted...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear David Gilmour play guest lead guitar on Donovan's new single, Rock Me
Singer/songwriter Donovan recently recruited Pink Floyd electric guitar titan David Gilmour to appear on his forthcoming album, Gaelia. Gilmour lends his talents to two of the album's songs in total, Lover O’ Lover and the newly-released single Rock Me, which you can hear below. Jackson is an Associate Editor...
Upworthy
Aretha Franklin once stepped in sing opera after Pavarotti had a sore throat and wowed everyone
Italian soprano Luciano Pavarotti was slated to perform at the Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall on February 25, 1998. The piece from Puccini's opera Turandot, "Nessun Dorma," was listed on the program. After Pavarotti sang it during the 1990 FIFA World Cup, the song became a staple of his live performances and would later come to represent success by being played at other World Cup finals and the 2006 Winter Olympics, per My Modern Met.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Christina Aguilera Calls ‘Lady Marmalade’ Video ‘1 of My Favorite Moments of My Career’
'Lady Marmalade' remains one of Christina Aguilera's most notable hits. The artist shared how special that time of her life was.
‘The Equalizer’: Liza Lapira Introduces Mel’s Family — First Look
EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ The Equalizer is on break until February, but Deadline has your exclusive first look at scenes from episode 308 introducing Mel’s (Liza Lapira) siblings to be portrayed by Camille Mana and Trevor Salter. In the final beats of Sunday night’s episode titled “Paradise Lost,” Mel is hot on the trail of a mysterious stranger who she believes knows the whereabouts of her brother Edison (Salter) for reasons as yet unknown. Although not mentioned in the fall finale, Mana will bring to life Mel’s disapproving sister, Ruby. Lapira, who brings to life the badass former sniper and Robyn’s (Queen Latifah) ride-or-die,...
Guitar World Magazine
Candlemass’s Leif Edling and Lars Johansson on the triumphant return of a metal institution: “You can’t kill us! We’re the cockroaches of epic doom metal!”
If being in a band is like being in a relationship, Candlemass has had a bumpier ride than all the Kardashians combined. Over the course of almost 40 years, the Swedish doom metal gods have gone through half a dozen vocalists and broken up and reunited twice. But the last few years have seen the quintet reach a level of peace that is completely at odds with the furious noise that has made them a fan favorite across the globe.
Comments / 0