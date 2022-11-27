ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

soultracks.com

First Listen: Kenny Thomas returns "On Time"

(November 30, 2022) It’s been more than a decade since Kenny Thomas’s last full-length album. Yet, he’s kept plenty busy: penning his autobiography (Baring My Soul), touring with Living in a Box, guesting on a number of colleagues’ albums, and practicing acupuncture. Having recently celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of his debut LP, Voices, and enjoyed widespread success with the cool and funky “Contagious,” the stage finally seems yet for his long-awaited fifth solo set—currently scheduled for spring 2023 release on Virtue Records.
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lamone gives the truth and a jam on "Rhythm & Blues"

(November 27, 2022) Many scholars have observed that there would be no identifiable American music without the contributions of Black musicians, singers, and the Black cultural experience writ large. The cultural imprint that Black folk left on the art of the Americas can be found in every musical style and genre heard and enjoyed throughout North and South America. The world has sung and danced to the beat of music made by those who are a part of the African diaspora for nearly half of a millennium.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records

What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”
soaphub.com

Young and the Restless Alum Jacob Aaron Gaines Celebrates His Birthday

Moses Winters dealt with plenty of heartaches over the years in Genoa City, but Y&R fans loved seeing him back in town, living with his brother Devon Hamilton, and his sweet romance with Faith Newman before both headed off to college. Actor Jacob Aaron Gaines is busy celebrating his own major milestone.
Country Thang Daily

Dolly Parton Has Confirmed Her Retirement From Touring

Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
People

Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'

The documentary will hit theaters on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 Johnny Cash experienced various and highs and lows throughout his life. In the upcoming documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late Man in Black found the light after darkness. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the documentary, viewers will see Cash in all his glory as he performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs and receives an award for album of the year. "He wanted...
Guitar World Magazine

Hear David Gilmour play guest lead guitar on Donovan's new single, Rock Me

Singer/songwriter Donovan recently recruited Pink Floyd electric guitar titan David Gilmour to appear on his forthcoming album, Gaelia. Gilmour lends his talents to two of the album's songs in total, Lover O’ Lover and the newly-released single Rock Me, which you can hear below. Jackson is an Associate Editor...
Upworthy

Aretha Franklin once stepped in sing opera after Pavarotti had a sore throat and wowed everyone

Italian soprano Luciano Pavarotti was slated to perform at the Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall on February 25, 1998. The piece from Puccini's opera Turandot, "Nessun Dorma," was listed on the program. After Pavarotti sang it during the 1990 FIFA World Cup, the song became a staple of his live performances and would later come to represent success by being played at other World Cup finals and the 2006 Winter Olympics, per My Modern Met.
Deadline

‘The Equalizer’: Liza Lapira Introduces Mel’s Family — First Look

EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ The Equalizer is on break until February, but Deadline has your exclusive first look at scenes from episode 308 introducing Mel’s (Liza Lapira) siblings to be portrayed by Camille Mana and Trevor Salter. In the final beats of Sunday night’s episode titled “Paradise Lost,” Mel is hot on the trail of a mysterious stranger who she believes knows the whereabouts of her brother Edison (Salter) for reasons as yet unknown. Although not mentioned in the fall finale, Mana will bring to life Mel’s disapproving sister, Ruby. Lapira, who brings to life the badass former sniper and Robyn’s (Queen Latifah) ride-or-die,...
Guitar World Magazine

Candlemass’s Leif Edling and Lars Johansson on the triumphant return of a metal institution: “You can’t kill us! We’re the cockroaches of epic doom metal!”

If being in a band is like being in a relationship, Candlemass has had a bumpier ride than all the Kardashians combined. Over the course of almost 40 years, the Swedish doom metal gods have gone through half a dozen vocalists and broken up and reunited twice. But the last few years have seen the quintet reach a level of peace that is completely at odds with the furious noise that has made them a fan favorite across the globe.

