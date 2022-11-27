Read full article on original website
Christmas in the Coastal Bend: A list of events for you & the family
The holidays are here so we've put together a list of family friendly events all over the Coastal Bend!
Portland turns into holiday hotspot for 'Christmas on the Coast'
PORTLAND, Texas — You haven't experienced a South Texas Christmas until you have been to 'Christmas on the Coast'!. The City of Portland's Parks and Recreation Department has a calendar full of fun scheduled for December, leading up to the holiday. Starting Dec. 1, there will be holiday markets,...
Christmas on the Coast festivities kick off Nov. 28 in the city of Portland
The City of Portland's 4th annual 'Christmas on the Coast' includes multiple family-friendly events and attractions this year.
Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
2nd Annual Field of Honor on display in Robstown
Veterans Day may be over, but those who wish to participate can still honor those who served at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds at the Coastal Bend Field of Honor.
Island University students donate their time for Giving Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Giving Tuesday, some volunteers from the Island University spent their day in the hay. The horses over at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center were having a spa day as they prepared for the show. Those lucky horses deserve the pampering -- because their day job is giving therapeutic rides to those with emotional and physical disabilities.
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
Time to 'Share Your Christmas!' What's new, how to give and who benefits
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 35th year in a row, the Share Your Christmas food drive is back to fill the bellies and hearts of those in need. Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank Bea Hanson joined us live to share all the details of this year's momentous Share Your Christmas food drive as they introduce the new online donation feature on their website.
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' opening night canceled due to inclement weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The opening night of the Botanical Gardens Holly-Days event was canceled due to the weather. Besides the pouring rain, the Botanical Gardens was having issues with moisture and some of the lighting. Residents are reassured that the tree lighting will be rescheduled. Holly-Days will officially...
Fire engulfs trailer home in Flour Bluff on Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews spent the morning putting out a trailer fire in Flour Bluff on Monday. Flames could be seen coming from the front of a trailer home on the 2900 block of Islander Dr. just after 10:30 a.m. This is a developing story...
Harbor Playhouse to put on A Christmas Carol: The Musical
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even more popular Christmas traditions are back in the Coastal Bend. A Christmas Carol: The Musical opened up at the Harbor Playhouse Friday night. The beloved show will reportedly have new twists and turns to make the show different and better than the last. Director...
Friends say Kellie Herrin was 'happy and cheerful and grateful for life'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends and coworkers spoke with 3NEWS about the tragic loss of Kellie Herrin, 25, who was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday. The shooting took place at the Shores Apartments in the 1500 Block of Ennis Joslin. Jessica Corales was a close...
Local teenager builds CC Little Pantry to help food-insecure veterans
Kiernan Cruger is a 17-year-old high school senior who developed a love for giving back to his community. He buildst food pantries.
Mobile home destroyed in fire on Islander Drive
Firefighters said there were no injuries in Monday morning's fire, and the family pet was found unharmed.
CCFD put out large brush fire near Walmart, Padre Motel in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 responded to a brush fire between the Padre Motel and Walmart in Flour Bluff late Monday night. According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp. Details...
Port Aransas hosts annual Turkey Tot Trot
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turkey trot that started off small -- is now a big success in Port Aransas. All the trotting happened over at the Pamila Resort and Golf Community. There was more than walking and running. Residents who attended got to witness live music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family. There was even turkey bowling.
T&A's auto service holds 4th annual turkey dinner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this season of giving T&A's auto service held their 4th annual turkey dinner. The auto shop located on staples put on quite a spread with all the fixings of a traditional thanksgiving meal. It was a big turnout, and they say they are getting...
PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for. "Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton. Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend. More from 3News on...
Vendors boost holiday income while shoppers find one-of-a-kind gifts at Peppermint Lane Holiday Market
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi was packed with local vendors and food for the Peppermint Lane Holiday Market. Businesses all over have felt the effects of inflation. That's why Peppermint Lane invited as many businesses as they could to boost their income before the holidays. The co-business...
