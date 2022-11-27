ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KIII 3News

Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Island University students donate their time for Giving Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Giving Tuesday, some volunteers from the Island University spent their day in the hay. The horses over at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center were having a spa day as they prepared for the show. Those lucky horses deserve the pampering -- because their day job is giving therapeutic rides to those with emotional and physical disabilities.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
US105

Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way

Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Port Aransas hosts annual Turkey Tot Trot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turkey trot that started off small -- is now a big success in Port Aransas. All the trotting happened over at the Pamila Resort and Golf Community. There was more than walking and running. Residents who attended got to witness live music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family. There was even turkey bowling.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for. "Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton. Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend. More from 3News on...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
