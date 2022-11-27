ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
The Monroe News

Students earn honors in Meadow Montessori School History Fair

Jack Hopps-Zunk was the grand prize winner in the annual History Fair, which took place last week at Meadow Montessori School. Jack’s project gave a history of Black superheroes. Students in first through eighth grades took part in the History Fair and selected a topic of interest to research....

Comments / 0

Community Policy