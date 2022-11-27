Read full article on original website
STEAM Academy restarts lunch buddy program after two-year hiatus
With a bag of McDonalds and a book about Muhammad Ali, retiree John Vizdos got ready to enjoy his lunch late last week. But he wasn't eating lunch alone, and the book wasn’t for him. Vizdos is one of six volunteers in the Lunch Buddies program at STEAM Academy at Woodrow Wilson...
Valdosta High School, Valdosta City Schools on lockdown
Valdosta High School and other Valdosta City Schools are on lockdown following reports of an active shooter at the high school Wednesday
‘That says so much for Mike Baker’: Fairmont gym dedicated to Baker in Saturday ceremony
FAIRMONT — For the last 41 years, Michael Baker has had a regular presence inside the gymnasium at Fairmont High School. One
Students earn honors in Meadow Montessori School History Fair
Jack Hopps-Zunk was the grand prize winner in the annual History Fair, which took place last week at Meadow Montessori School. Jack’s project gave a history of Black superheroes. Students in first through eighth grades took part in the History Fair and selected a topic of interest to research....
