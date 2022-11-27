ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Suspect dead, human remains uncovered following police chase

By Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
A police chase through Dearborn involving a vehicle that was believed involved in a missing person case ended in a shootout with a suspect who was killed and the grisly discovery of human remains in the trunk of the car, authorities said.

Dearborn police began pursuing the vehicle Sunday afternoon as part of an endangered missing person investigation, according to Michigan State Police tweets. Police lost the vehicle during the pursuit but soon discovered it had crashed in a residential area near the intersection of Wyoming and Tireman in Detroit.

The driver engaged in a shootout with Dearborn police officers, state police said, and died of a gunshot wound, although the cause of death has not been confirmed.

The human remains found in the trunk of the car have not yet been identified. A passenger in the vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital following the crash.

Dearborn police did not release any further information Sunday about the incident or the missing person case.

State police and Detroit police were at the scene Sunday assisting Dearborn Police with the investigation. The area was blocked off to vehicular traffic with police tape and residents were encouraged to stay away.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and information may change, state police said.

