Minneapolis, MN

How Did Steph Curry Get A Technical Foul For This?

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMmuF_0jPKBHLv00

Steph Curry got a technical foul during Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

With the game already out of reach, Donte DiVincenzo hit a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 137-114 lead with 28 seconds left (that ended up being the final score).

Steph Curry was cheering passionately from the sideline, and he got called for a technical foul.

The call from the official was definitely a questionable one as he was only rooting for his own teammate.

Curry finished his afternoon with 25 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

They are now in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and 11-10 in 21 games on the season.

Their season can be explained by the difference in their road record versus their home record.

With the victory, they are now 2-9 in 11 games away from San Francisco (they had started out 0-8 on the road before beating the Houston Rockets in Texas last week).

At home, they have been sensational with a 9-1 record in the ten games they have played at the Chase Center.

The defending NBA Champions got off to a slow start to the year, but are now turning their season around (7-3 in their last ten games).

On Tuesday night, they will play their next game when they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry is averaging 31.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

As for the Timberwolves, the loss dropped them to 10-10.

