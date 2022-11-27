Indiana coach Teri Moren slams conditions of Las Vegas women's basketball tournament: 'This was a major miss'

Read full article on original website
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon
A college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Texas State has let go of head coach Jake Spavital. The program's head coach went 13-35 in four seasons leading the program. Football Scoop confirmed the news:. Jake Spavital will not return at...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Report: Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Michigan Transfer Quarterback Cade McNamara
On the Monday following Michigan's 45-23 beatdown of Ohio State, the Wolverines' 2021 starting quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly entered the transfer portal. McNamara, who started all 14 games for the Wolverines last season, was benched just a few games into 2022 in favor of current ...
Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job
Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job. Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games. After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly...
Report: Matt Rhule Is Making A Big Hire At Nebraska
Matt Rhule is less than 48 hours removed from taking over as head coach at Nebraska, but he's already making a big splash. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rhule is expected to bring Evan Cooper onto his staff, whose coached alongside him at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL. Cooper...
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
Look: JJ Watt Makes His Opinion On Luke Fickell Very Clear
Wisconsin's football program on Sunday announced a new hire for its coaching vacancy: Luke Fickell. The news was largely received well. Fickell had a successful tenure with the Cincinnati Bearcats and was viewed to have earned this opportunity with experience over Wisconsin's interim coach ...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator
The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
Hugh Freeze makes popular decision after Auburn hiring
The Hugh Freeze era is barely underway for the Auburn Tigers, but the new head coach has already made one popular decision. Freeze reportedly met with Auburn players Monday evening, according to ESPN, with an official announcement of his hiring to come later. While Freeze’s staff has yet to be determined, Auburn Live reports he’s Read more... The post Hugh Freeze makes popular decision after Auburn hiring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Caitlin Clark, Iowa WBB star, breaks Division I record in loss to UConn
Caitlin Clark joined elite company after Sunday’s 86-79 loss to UConn. According to ESPN Women’s Hoops, Clark recorded her 35th career game where she has accounted for at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, passing former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu for the most by a Division I player.
What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination
Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
Look: Photo Of Nebraska's New Strength Coach Going Viral
Matt Rhule is starting to fill out his Nebraska coaching staff. He's already reportedly hired Evan Cooper to be the cornerback's coach it also looks like he's hiring Carolina Panthers assistant strength coach Corey Campbell. After the Campbell hire was reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, a picture of...
5-star QB Dante Moore's primary recruiter departs from Oregon
Over the last 24 to 36 hours, there's been a couple new developments in five-star Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July. First, Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham officially accepted the head coaching position at Arizona State. Dillingham was the Duck's primary recruiter in the battle for Moore, and his loss is a significant one for Oregon.
Longtime College Offensive Coordinator Has Reportedly Been Fired
Texas A&M is shaking up the coaching staff following a disappointing season. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg confirmed TexAgs.com's Billy Liucci's report that offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey and the Aggies are parting ways. Dickey joined the SEC program alongside head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2018. Entering the season No. 6 in the...
Two Kentucky Wide Receivers Hint at Entering Transfer Portal
Prepare yourself for seeing stories such as this one for the foreseeable future. Following Kentucky's 26-13 win over No. 25 Louisville on Saturday, the 2022 regular season has come to a close, thus inching us closer to what's set to be the craziest offseason in college football history. ...
