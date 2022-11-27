How much value does a CNC machine bring to a sign business?. Bringing a CNC machine — presumably a router — into a sign business adds two types of value: dollar and perceived. You can calculate the dollar value of routing jobs you outsource (which we trust you are doing first) versus jobs to be done in house. Compare the profit margin for outsourced jobs to the expected profit margin for in-house jobs, less that job’s share of direct expenses (loan or lease payment, operator costs). While the expenses for in-house work should be largely “sunk costs” for periods of time (per month, for example), the sales volume is key to making this work. Obviously, the decision to invest in a CNC machine is based on increasing that type of business. You should be able to roughly calculate the dollar-value difference.

