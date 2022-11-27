Read full article on original website
Sign Products Wrap-Up for December
Online assets library are now accessible directly through the Flexi application. Thanks to a partnership with Ingram Publishing, all users of SA International’s (SAi) flagship Flexi signmaking software can now access Sign Design Elements. The expanding online assets library’s 10 million-plus graphics — including high-res images, logos, fonts, cut-ready vector illustrations, vehicle outlines and wraps, and metallic-ready files — are now accessible directly through the Flexi application, eliminating the need to open a separate browser.
How Much Value Does a CNC Machine Bring to a Sign Business?
How much value does a CNC machine bring to a sign business?. Bringing a CNC machine — presumably a router — into a sign business adds two types of value: dollar and perceived. You can calculate the dollar value of routing jobs you outsource (which we trust you are doing first) versus jobs to be done in house. Compare the profit margin for outsourced jobs to the expected profit margin for in-house jobs, less that job’s share of direct expenses (loan or lease payment, operator costs). While the expenses for in-house work should be largely “sunk costs” for periods of time (per month, for example), the sales volume is key to making this work. Obviously, the decision to invest in a CNC machine is based on increasing that type of business. You should be able to roughly calculate the dollar-value difference.
Don’t Throw Away Your Rejected Designs, Plus 5 More Tips for Sign Pros in December
1 One Brain Squad member reports success refining “the use of online and cloud-based everything.” They say “it greatly enhances access to work, notes, files, etc., in so many circumstances.”. DESIGN Save Your Rejects. 2 Russell Toynes, Studio Dzo, (Austin, TX) suggests that you keep track of...
3 Tips for Managing a Sign Project to Completion
SOMETIMES I TAKE for granted all I have learned over the years serving in a leadership role within the sign industry. Over time, I came to instinctively glide through my day, delegating responsibilities, planning and scheduling when project managing. I forget that I once learned all this knowledge one task at a time. Yet I must stop myself from judging others who may not have all the information needed to complete a sign job that, for me, runs smoothly in my head.
