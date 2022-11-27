Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
UC keeps Science Hill winless; Lady Toppers roll
There were two distinct results from Tuesday’s basketball game between Unicoi County and Science Hill at The New Gym. The Blue Devils got an important 64-53 win for a team that has its sights set on a very good season. Science Hill is still trying to find the things that will work for four quarters.
Kingsport Times-News
Neugebauer out after one season as Bucs' OC
JOHNSON CITY — Adam Neugebauer is no longer the offensive coordinator for East Tennessee State’s football team, the university announced Monday. In a news release, the school said Neugebauer’s departure was a mutual decision. The move was not surprising considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled in what became a 3-8 season.
Johnson City Press
Bucs looking to break three-game skid
The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is hoping another taste of home cooking can be the cure for a three-game losing streak. The Bucs host Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, the first of two home games this week.
Johnson City Press
Knittel bucket sinks D-B, moves Volunteer to 6-0
CHURCH HILL — Six games into his tenure as Volunteer's full-time boys basketball coach, Zac Crawford already has a marquee moment. Crawford's Falcons held off a strong run by defending TSSA Class 4A champion Dobyns-Bennett to seal 57-55 win Tuesday night.
Johnson City Press
Georgia pulls away from Bucs with second-half run
ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes and knocked off the Bucs 62-47 in a non-conference game. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge, as ETSU won the meeting last season.
Johnson City Press
Livingston pumps in 41 as 'Blazers edge Pats
BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form Tuesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome. Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the end and claimed a 77-74 victory over the Patriots.
High School Standouts: Crockett’s Tyson taking lessons from the gridiron
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett senior Alex Tyson got a later start on the gridiron than some of his teammates, but it never stopped him from strapping on a helmet in eighth grade. “I was just like – everybody else is playing it in middle school – I can play it too,” he recalled. […]
Johnson City Press
Lady Blue Devils open season by knocking off Indians
GATE CITY — Gate City did not waste any time making a statement for the basketball season. The Lady Blue Devils opened with a 44-40 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport rider captures vintage motocross national championship
Steve Clark beat the best vintage motocross riders from the East Coast, the West Coast and all points in between. The 68-year-old Kingsport resident captured the AHRMA Vintage Open Age Novice national championship over the weekend in Henryetta, Oklahoma.
Johnson City Press
Beason leads David Crockett to another win over South Greene
David Crockett turned back South Greene for the second time in five days with a 72-65 victory on Tuesday night at the Pioneers’ gym. The Pioneers defeated the Rebels in the Hardee’s Classic semifinals last Friday night.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. “For the past two years, OSR has hosted a virtual 5K fundraiser...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
Johnson City Press
Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr.
JOHNSON CITY - Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr. 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Walt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Andrew and Lucy Shaver. He retired from Anne Arundel County, Maryland as superintendent of the water department. After retirement he owned a food truck, Li'l Shaver's Snowballs that he worked alongside his family. He moved his family to Tennessee in 1998 where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement, going to music festivals, which was his passion.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 30
Nov. 30, 1916: The Johnson City Comet queried readers, “Do you know that your home newspaper always needs your help, and that if you were half as loyal to your home paper as your home paper is to you the home paper would prosper. Now let every true loyal citizen support his home paper, and let us add every true loyal citizen will support this paper.”
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
Johnson City Press
Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School Special Education Teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU launches ‘Thank an Educator’ campaign
The Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University has launched a “Thank an Educator” campaign aimed at raising awareness of the many ways that educators, from teachers to counselors to principals, benefit their students. “Educators devote so much of their time, energy and efforts to preparing the next...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Comments / 0