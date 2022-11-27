Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Man now charged with vehicular manslaughter after fatal crash in April
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Lewisville man has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter after allegedly driving drunk and killing another man. The incident happened in April, but the case was filed against Stephen Douglas Vance on Nov. 15. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
Police: Pocatello man arrested after firing pistol multiple times at SUV during road rage incident on I-15
A Pocatello man has been arrested after he fired a pistol multiple times at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 15 north of Chubbuck, Idaho State Police said. Kayin Patrick Garretson, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon at a vehicle for the incident that occurred during Saturday’s snowstorm, authorities said. State police said Garretson, driving a 2004 Honda Accord sedan,...
Driver Arrested After Shooting out Tires of Another Vehicle on Southern Idaho Interstate
Officer on leave after shooting at East Idaho bar
An Idaho Falls police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center...
eastidahonews.com
Woman who died in Rexburg crash two weeks ago identified by police
REXBURG — A local police department has identified a 42-year-old woman that died in a crash two weeks ago. The Rexburg Police Department sent out a news release Tuesday stating that Misty Kay Ybarra of Rexburg died after she was transported to a local hospital. According to the release,...
kvnutalk
Multiple vehicle pileup snarls traffic south of Pocatello – Cache Valley Daily
POCATELLO, Idaho — A vehicle pileup along Interstate-15, south of Pocatello, partially blocked traffic for over an hour. Idaho State Police were called to investigate the collision which occurred Saturday, at 11:26 a.m., northbound on I-15 at mile marker 67, in Bannock County. A 2019 Kenworth, driven by a...
Police searching for suspects after man stabbed at Pocatello apartment complex
POCATELLO — A man suffered knife wounds during a dispute on Monday at a Pocatello apartment complex, police said. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the Kirkwood Meadows Apartments on the 1200 block of Freeman Lane near Pocatello Creek Road. As of Tuesday evening, police said they were still looking for suspects. The adult...
eastidahonews.com
Woman rushed to hospital after being run over in Walmart parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being run over by a truck in the Walmart parking lot. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Walmart on Utah Avenue. The driver of a GMC Sierra hit the woman and the left side of her body was pinned underneath one of the tires, according to witnesses.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inkom Police Chief Talks About Vandalism
Last week KPVI told you about vandalism in the City of Inkom. On Monday KPVI"s Deanne Coffin talked with police to learn more about the damage and how you can protect your property. Inkom Police Chief Kris Bartschi says police got a call early on November 23rd of a vehicle...
eastidahonews.com
Officials release update on shooting at Irwin RV park
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies continue to investigate a shooting incident from Sunday afternoon in an RV park in the 3400 E. block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m. advising that a man in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bonneville County Shooting Investigation
eastidahonews.com
1 hospitalized following shooting near Swan Valley
IRWIN – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries.
Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
buckrail.com
Heads up! Early morning closure on Teton Pass tomorrow
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 28 at 3 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. However, reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
eastidahonews.com
Business owners offering $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of parties who cut signs down
ATOMIC CITY – The owners of an Atomic City business say someone cut down a company sign earlier this week and they’re offering a reward for information leading to their arrest and conviction. Vickie O’Haro owns Atomic City Bar & Store and Atomic Motor Raceway with her husband,...
Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
Post Register
Boil advisory ‘irritating’ for some restaurant owners
The city of Blackfoot was recently under a boil advisory for about a week until the Department of Environmental Quality announced that the advisory could be lifted. Business owners say it affected the operations of their establishments in the city, some of which shut down operations for a time. One...
eastidahonews.com
Man pleads not guilty after allegedly raping teenager
REXBURG – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony rape charge. Jacob Eldon Gould, 20, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce after his case was moved to district court. According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a relative of the victim reported the alleged rape on June 26....
